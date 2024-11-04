Murder or Suicide! A student’s half-burned body found on a hill

CG Crime News: Student’s half-burned body found CG Crime News: The police are waiting for the PM report to reach any conclusion. Abhishek Bhardwaj, an 18-year-old son of Krishna Gopal Bhardwaj, a resident of Ward No. 1, Kutghora, near Mukutdhari Pandey College, had gone out of the house on Saturday night around 11:15 pm on a geared cycle.

The family searched for the youth, but no information was found. Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the villagers saw a half-burned body of a youth on the hill of Hunkara and informed the police. An empty bottle found at the incident site The police took the incident seriously and sent a team to the spot. The police inspected the site and found signs of burning around. An empty bottle was also found at the incident site. The police team present at the spot informed the senior officials of the department.

The police team inspected the site for a long time and found signs of burns on the youth’s body. Initially, the police consider it a case of suicide, but they say that they need the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion. Forensic experts and dog squads were also called to assist in the investigation.