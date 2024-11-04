scriptMurder or Suicide! A student’s half-burned body found on a hill | Murder or Suicide! A student&#39;s half-burned body was found on a hill, police investigation underway... | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Murder or Suicide! A student’s half-burned body found on a hill

CG Crime News: The body of a student who went out of the house in the middle of the night in Korba district was found half-burned on a hill in Hunkara. There are signs of burns on the body.

KorbaNov 04, 2024 / 11:05 am

Patrika Desk

death
CG Crime News: In Korba district of Chhattisgarh, a student’s half-burned body was found on a hill in Hunkara. There are signs of burns on the body. Initially, the police are considering it a case of suicide, but the police officials say that the post-mortem report has not come yet.

CG Crime News: Student’s half-burned body found

CG Crime News: The police are waiting for the PM report to reach any conclusion. Abhishek Bhardwaj, an 18-year-old son of Krishna Gopal Bhardwaj, a resident of Ward No. 1, Kutghora, near Mukutdhari Pandey College, had gone out of the house on Saturday night around 11:15 pm on a geared cycle.
murder
The family searched for the youth, but no information was found. Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the villagers saw a half-burned body of a youth on the hill of Hunkara and informed the police.

An empty bottle found at the incident site

The police took the incident seriously and sent a team to the spot. The police inspected the site and found signs of burning around. An empty bottle was also found at the incident site. The police team present at the spot informed the senior officials of the department.
The police team inspected the site for a long time and found signs of burns on the youth’s body. Initially, the police consider it a case of suicide, but they say that they need the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion. Forensic experts and dog squads were also called to assist in the investigation.

News / Crime / Murder or Suicide! A student’s half-burned body found on a hill

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

National News

TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

in 2 hours

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

National News

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

in 3 hours

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

Bollywood

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

in 3 hours

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

Special

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

in 3 hours

Latest Crime

Fire incidents in Pali caused by firecracker sparks, over a dozen places ablaze

Crime

Fire incidents in Pali caused by firecracker sparks, over a dozen places ablaze

2 days ago

Grievous Murder Story: Man Dismembers Woman and Buries Her in a Pit

Crime

Grievous Murder Story: Man Dismembers Woman and Buries Her in a Pit

2 days ago

Pappu Yadav issues an open challenge to Lawrence Bishnoi, and now he receives death threats

Crime

Pappu Yadav issues an open challenge to Lawrence Bishnoi, and now he receives death threats

1 week ago

Collector’s Big Action! Patwari Suspended with Immediate Effect

Crime

Collector’s Big Action! Patwari Suspended with Immediate Effect

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.