Police Raid Unearths Sex Trade in Moving Vehicle and Houses

Eight Women and One Broker Arrested in Prostitution Sting: A team conducted a raid using decoy customers. Eight young women and a broker involved in prostitution were arrested.

UdaipurMay 02, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

Udaipur Police Crack Down on Illegal Prostitution Ring: Sukher police station in Udaipur arrested eight women from different states and a pimp in a crackdown on prostitution.

DSP Shyam Singh Ratnu and Sukher SHO Ravindra Charan reported receiving information about a pimp operating from a house, facilitating prostitution involving women from various states. A decoy operation led to the arrest of eight women engaged in prostitution and the pimp, Sandeep Puri, a resident of Sarannagar, Banar Road, Jodhpur.
The main perpetrator, Jetharam alias Jethapuri, has been named as an accused. He is alleged to have run the gang by providing vehicles and accommodation for the illegal activities. The search for Jetharam is ongoing.

Motorcycle Thief Apprehended, 10 Cases Solved

Meanwhile, Savina police station solved 10 cases of theft and robbery. Six mobile phones and four motorcycles were recovered from the accused, Aftab Makrani, a resident of Risala Mohalla, Sarada. A knife was also seized. Makrani confessed to 10 incidents of theft and robbery. He is a habitual drug addict who reportedly robbed passersby of their mobile phones in secluded areas and stole motorcycles at night.

