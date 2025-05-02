Police Raid Unearths Sex Trade in Moving Vehicle and Houses

The main perpetrator, Jetharam alias Jethapuri, has been named as an accused. He is alleged to have run the gang by providing vehicles and accommodation for the illegal activities. The search for Jetharam is ongoing.

Motorcycle Thief Apprehended, 10 Cases Solved Meanwhile, Savina police station solved 10 cases of theft and robbery. Six mobile phones and four motorcycles were recovered from the accused, Aftab Makrani, a resident of Risala Mohalla, Sarada. A knife was also seized. Makrani confessed to 10 incidents of theft and robbery. He is a habitual drug addict who reportedly robbed passersby of their mobile phones in secluded areas and stole motorcycles at night.