MP to get 80km long four-lane highway passing through over 50 villages

MP News: In a meeting of the Modi Cabinet held in Delhi on Tuesday, approval was given for the development of an 80.45-kilometre-long four-lane corridor from the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section, with a total capital cost of ₹3,839.42 crore. The approved corridor will connect Ujjain to the Timarwani interchange on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway (DME). The upgrade of this section will complete the direct 4-lane connectivity from Ujjain to the Timarwani interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME), with speeds of 80-100 km per hour.
The new four-lane from Badnawar to Petlawad via Timarwani interchange is 80.45 km long. The Central Government has approved ₹3839.42 crore for this. It is expected that the work on this project will be completed within the next two years. Preparations are underway at the government and administration levels. This four-lane will pass through more than 50 villages, including 14 villages from the Badnawar region. After the construction of this four-lane road, travel time is expected to be reduced by approximately one hour.
The construction of the Badnawar to Petlawad via Timarwani interchange four-lane will involve the use of both government and private land at several places. A joint survey has been conducted by all government departments for this purpose. On Tuesday, Badnawar SDM Priyanka Mimrot held a meeting with all departments. A detailed discussion was held on the survey. Tehsildar Suresh Nagar stated that the acquisition of all government and private land is required for road construction. A report has been prepared detailing the extent of land acquisition needed in each village. Information regarding farmers' fields, wells, trees, and borewells has been gathered. Following this, the survey report will be published, and claims and objections will be invited.
