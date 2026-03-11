MP to get 80km long four-lane highway passing through over 50 villages

The construction of the Badnawar to Petlawad via Timarwani interchange four-lane will involve the use of both government and private land at several places. A joint survey has been conducted by all government departments for this purpose. On Tuesday, Badnawar SDM Priyanka Mimrot held a meeting with all departments. A detailed discussion was held on the survey. Tehsildar Suresh Nagar stated that the acquisition of all government and private land is required for road construction. A report has been prepared detailing the extent of land acquisition needed in each village. Information regarding farmers' fields, wells, trees, and borewells has been gathered. Following this, the survey report will be published, and claims and objections will be invited.