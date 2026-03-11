11 March 2026,

Wednesday

Dhar

MP to get 80km long four-lane highway passing through over 50 villages

Modi Cabinet Approves 4-Lane Construction of Badnawar–Petlawad–Thandla–Timarwani Section of Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh.

2 min read

Dhar

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 11, 2026

four lane highway

MP News: In a meeting of the Modi Cabinet held in Delhi on Tuesday, approval was given for the development of an 80.45-kilometre-long four-lane corridor from the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section, with a total capital cost of ₹3,839.42 crore. The approved corridor will connect Ujjain to the Timarwani interchange on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway (DME). The upgrade of this section will complete the direct 4-lane connectivity from Ujjain to the Timarwani interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME), with speeds of 80-100 km per hour.

80 km Long Four-Lane to Pass Through 50 Villages

The new four-lane from Badnawar to Petlawad via Timarwani interchange is 80.45 km long. The Central Government has approved ₹3839.42 crore for this. It is expected that the work on this project will be completed within the next two years. Preparations are underway at the government and administration levels. This four-lane will pass through more than 50 villages, including 14 villages from the Badnawar region. After the construction of this four-lane road, travel time is expected to be reduced by approximately one hour.

Administrative Survey Complete, Award Soon

The construction of the Badnawar to Petlawad via Timarwani interchange four-lane will involve the use of both government and private land at several places. A joint survey has been conducted by all government departments for this purpose. On Tuesday, Badnawar SDM Priyanka Mimrot held a meeting with all departments. A detailed discussion was held on the survey. Tehsildar Suresh Nagar stated that the acquisition of all government and private land is required for road construction. A report has been prepared detailing the extent of land acquisition needed in each village. Information regarding farmers' fields, wells, trees, and borewells has been gathered. Following this, the survey report will be published, and claims and objections will be invited.

Benefits

  • This corridor will directly connect Ujjain to the Timarwani interchange located on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME).
  • The construction of this four-lane is expected to reduce travel time by approximately one hour.
  • This route will pass through the tribal areas of Dhar and Jhabua districts, strengthening inter-state connectivity and boosting trade.
  • The upgradation of this corridor will also help manage the increased traffic during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled for April 2028.

Published on:

11 Mar 2026 11:00 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Dhar / MP to get 80km long four-lane highway passing through over 50 villages

