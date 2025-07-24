24 July 2025,

Thursday

Education News

109,000 CAPF Vacancies, 72,689 Recruitment Processes Underway: Rai

A total of 109,868 posts were vacant in the CAPF and Assam Rifles.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Central Armed Police Forces Vacancies
Central Armed Police Forces Vacancies (Image Source: AI)

Central Armed Police Forces Vacancies: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Rajya Sabha about recruitment and vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles. According to media reports, speaking in the House, he stated that as of 1 January 2025, a total of 109,868 posts were vacant in the CAPF and Assam Rifles. Recruitment processes are currently underway for 72,689 of these vacant positions. The minister provided this information in response to a written question in the House. Minister Nityanand Rai stated that the number of sanctioned posts in these forces was 1,004,980 in 2021, which increased to 1,067,110 in 2025. There has been an increase in recruitment seats over four years.

Efforts Underway to Fill Vacant Posts Quickly

He further stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs is making several efforts to fill these vacant posts quickly. Emphasis is being placed on accelerating the recruitment process through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and the respective forces.

Several Reasons for Vacant Vacancies

There are several reasons for vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. These include retirement, resignation, promotion, death, the establishment of new battalions, and the addition of new posts. All these contribute to vacancies. The minister emphatically stated, “The process of filling vacancies is continuously ongoing.” Minister Nityanand Rai also informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the SSC for speedy recruitment to Constable (General Duty) posts to expedite the selection process. Furthermore, all CAPFs and Assam Rifles have been instructed to complete recruitment for non-General Duty (Non-GD) posts as soon as possible.

To expedite the recruitment process, the ministry has taken several steps, including holding timely meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), completing the medical testing process in a shorter time, and lowering the cut-off marks for Constable and GD posts to shortlist more candidates.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 11:57 am

109,000 CAPF Vacancies, 72,689 Recruitment Processes Underway: Rai
