109,000 CAPF Vacancies, 72,689 Recruitment Processes Underway: Rai

Central Armed Police Forces Vacancies: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Rajya Sabha about recruitment and vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles. According to media reports, speaking in the House, he stated that as of 1 January 2025, a total of 109,868 posts were vacant in the CAPF and Assam Rifles. Recruitment processes are currently underway for 72,689 of these vacant positions. The minister provided this information in response to a written question in the House. Minister Nityanand Rai stated that the number of sanctioned posts in these forces was 1,004,980 in 2021, which increased to 1,067,110 in 2025. There has been an increase in recruitment seats over four years.