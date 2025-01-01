2025 Exam Calendar: Exam Dates for JEE Main, NEET UG, and Board Exams

2025 Exam Calendar: The year 2024 has ended, and the new year 2025 has begun. Like last year, this year will also see the conduct of several examinations, including the 10th and 12th board exams, JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET UG, and many more. Several government recruitment examinations are also scheduled for this year. In this article, we will inform you about the major recruitments happening this year.
JEE Mains Exam:
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted annually for admission to engineering colleges across the country. This year, the first session will be held from 22 January to 31 January 2025. Admit cards for candidates will be released three days before the examination. For more information regarding this examination, you can visit nta.ac.in.
NEET UG Exam:
Besides JEE Mains, another major examination scheduled for this year is NEET UG. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts this examination. The UGC NET examination for the December 2024 session will be held from 3 January 2025 to 16 January 2025. This examination will be conducted for 85 subjects. Updates related to this examination can be checked on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
CBSE Board Exam:
Regarding the CBSE board this year, the 12th-grade examinations will commence on 15 February, with the first paper being Physical Education. The 10th-grade board examinations will begin on 15 February 2025, with the English paper. The CBSE board examinations are conducted on a large scale across the country.
SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam:
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-2 examination is scheduled for 18, 19, and 20 January 2025. A total of 17,727 positions will be filled through this examination. These recruitments are for Group B and C.
UPSC Exam:
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024 interviews are scheduled for the first month of the year. These interviews are to be held from 7 January 2024. Candidates appearing for the interview can attend on their allotted date. The latest updates can be checked on the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.
Examination Dates
Examination Name
Examination Date
CBSE Board Exams
Starting 15 February
JEE Mains Session 1
22-31 January
JEE Mains Session 2
1-8 April
NEET UG
4 May
JEE Advanced
18 May
NEET PG
15 May
CUET
Last Week Of May
SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam
18, 19, 20 January
UPSC CSE 2024 Interview
Starting 7 January 2024
2025 Exam Calendar
Examinations in February 2025
Speaking of different examination dates, the examinations for Uttar Pradesh’s unaided aided degree colleges are scheduled for 9 and 10 February 2025. This recruitment examination is for Assistant Professor positions. Several other important examinations will be held in different states. For instance, the Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) competitive examination in Rajasthan will be held on 19 January 2025. The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination will be held on 2 February 2025. The Librarian Grade-II (School Education) competitive examination will be held on 16 February 2025. In Madhya Pradesh, the Group-05 Staff Nurse Combined Recruitment Examination will commence on 15 February 2025.