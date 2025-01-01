2025 Exam Calendar: Exam Dates for JEE Main, NEET UG, and Board Exams

JEE Mains Exam: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted annually for admission to engineering colleges across the country. This year, the first session will be held from 22 January to 31 January 2025. Admit cards for candidates will be released three days before the examination. For more information regarding this examination, you can visit nta.ac.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted annually for admission to engineering colleges across the country. This year, the first session will be held from 22 January to 31 January 2025. Admit cards for candidates will be released three days before the examination. For more information regarding this examination, you can visit

NEET UG Exam: Besides JEE Mains, another major examination scheduled for this year is NEET UG. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts this examination. The UGC NET examination for the December 2024 session will be held from 3 January 2025 to 16 January 2025. This examination will be conducted for 85 subjects. Updates related to this examination can be checked on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

CBSE Board Exam: Regarding the CBSE board this year, the 12th-grade examinations will commence on 15 February, with the first paper being Physical Education. The 10th-grade board examinations will begin on 15 February 2025, with the English paper. The CBSE board examinations are conducted on a large scale across the country.

SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-2 examination is scheduled for 18, 19, and 20 January 2025. A total of 17,727 positions will be filled through this examination. These recruitments are for Group B and C.

UPSC Exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024 interviews are scheduled for the first month of the year. These interviews are to be held from 7 January 2024. Candidates appearing for the interview can attend on their allotted date. The latest updates can be checked on the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.