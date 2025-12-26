Bihar STET Result Yet to Be Released, Know When It Might Be Announced

Bihar STET Result: Lakhs of youths in Bihar preparing for teacher recruitment are waiting for the Bihar STET result to be declared. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to announce the result of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the examination have been waiting for the result for a long time, which is about to end. After the result is released, candidates will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website of Bihar STET, bsebstet.org. Candidates can check their result with the help of their application number and date of birth. Several lakh candidates had appeared in this examination. Only those candidates who pass the Bihar STET examination will be eligible to appear for BPSC TRE 4.0.
To check the result, first visit the official website bsebstet.org.
Click on the ‘Bihar STET Result 2025’ link available on the homepage of the website.
Fill in the required information on the page that opens and submit.
Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and print it for future use.
Minimum marks have been set category-wise to succeed in Bihar STET. General category candidates need to score at least 50 percent marks, while reserved categories are given relaxation as per rules. Successful candidates will be awarded an eligibility certificate, which is required for recruitment to teacher posts for classes 9-10 and 11-12 in government schools in Bihar. Before the result, the board had examined the objections raised on the provisional answer key. The final answer key was prepared after a review of all objections by subject experts, based on which the marks were calculated. This will ensure transparency in the entire selection process.
