Bihar STET Result Yet to Be Released, Know When It Might Be Announced

Bihar STET Result: Lakhs of youths in Bihar preparing for teacher recruitment are waiting for the Bihar STET result to be declared. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to announce the result of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the examination have been waiting for the result for a long time, which is about to end. After the result is released, candidates will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website of Bihar STET, bsebstet.org. Candidates can check their result with the help of their application number and date of birth. Several lakh candidates had appeared in this examination. Only those candidates who pass the Bihar STET examination will be eligible to appear for BPSC TRE 4.0.