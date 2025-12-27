27 December 2025,

Saturday

Education News

Rajasthan Education Department Issues Strict Warning with New Guidelines for Practical Exams, Including Videography

Education News: The Education Department in Rajasthan has taken strict measures to maintain the impartiality of practical examinations. The department has issued new guidelines, putting a stop to the hospitality that has been prevalent for years.

Bundi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Practical Exam

Representative image: Patrika

New Orders For Practical Exams: The Education Department has finally taken cognizance of the alleged hospitality tradition that has been going on for years in government and private schools during practical examinations. The Directorate of Secondary Education has issued a circular in this regard, giving strict guidelines. It clearly states that welcoming, hosting, feeding, or providing any kind of facility to any teacher-examiner, educational officer, flying squad, or external examiner in the name of examination or inspection will be considered a blatant violation of rules, and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

The department's circular also acknowledged that special arrangements have been made for external examiners in many schools during practical examinations. Hotel stays, honouring them, and activities in the name of hospitality have raised questions about the impartiality of the examination. All these practices have now been completely banned.

Government Teachers Will Conduct Exams

The Directorate has issued clear instructions that only teachers from government schools will be assigned duty as external examiners for practical examinations. Teachers from private schools will not be appointed under any circumstances. It was also directed that if any irregularity or pressure situation arises during the examination, the examiner will immediately inform the police station, the District Education Officer, and the Board's control room.

During practical examinations, not only in schools but also in colleges, the practice of hospitality and extortion in the name of giving good marks continues. Students are extorted up to thousands of rupees in the name of practical exams so that they can get good marks. Out of the collected money, a convenience fee for the practical examiner is deducted, and the rest is deposited as income.

Videography Will Also Be Mandatory

The Education Department has issued a strict warning that if the head of any institution, subject teacher, or any official is found to be involved in welcoming or hospitality, not only the concerned employee but also the head of the institution will be held responsible. Disciplinary action and punitive provisions will be applied if necessary. Videography of practical examinations has also been made mandatory.

A Look at the Figures

  • Practical examinations are proposed between January 01 and January 25.
  • 03 faculties, including Arts, Science, and Agriculture.
  • Practical examinations are conducted for 09 subjects.
  • School management extorts ₹500 to ₹2000 from students.
  • There are 54 government schools in the Sangod area.
  • 32 private schools are operating at the higher secondary level.

27 Dec 2025 09:51 am

Rajasthan Education Department Issues Strict Warning with New Guidelines for Practical Exams, Including Videography

