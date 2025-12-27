Rajasthan Education Department Issues Strict Warning with New Guidelines for Practical Exams, Including Videography

New Orders For Practical Exams: The Education Department has finally taken cognizance of the alleged hospitality tradition that has been going on for years in government and private schools during practical examinations. The Directorate of Secondary Education has issued a circular in this regard, giving strict guidelines. It clearly states that welcoming, hosting, feeding, or providing any kind of facility to any teacher-examiner, educational officer, flying squad, or external examiner in the name of examination or inspection will be considered a blatant violation of rules, and strict action will be taken against the culprits.