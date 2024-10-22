Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: TGT-PGT Thousands of Vacancies Released

Qualifications Required For this teacher recruitment, the candidate must have a graduate degree with 50% marks in the related subject and a B.Ed degree from an institution recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education. For PGT, a postgraduate degree with a B.Ed is also necessary. For more information about this recruitment, refer to the notification. Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024

Vacancies for These Posts For TGT, there are vacancies for Graduate Teacher (Science) – 2111 posts, Graduate Teacher (Math) – 1737 posts, and Graduate Teacher (Arts) – 3300 posts. Apart from this, there are 630 posts for Graduate Teachers (Hindi) and 226 posts for Graduate Teachers (Sanskrit). The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, and for OBC, SC, ST, and other category candidates, it is Rs 350.