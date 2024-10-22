scriptAssam Teacher Recruitment 2024: TGT-PGT Thousands of Vacancies Released | Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: TGT-PGT Thousands of Vacancies Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: TGT-PGT Thousands of Vacancies Released

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024
The Government of Assam has brought a great opportunity for young people who want to get a teaching job in the state. Thousands of vacancies have been released for TGT and PGT teachers. All interested youth who want to apply for this recruitment and have the necessary qualifications can apply before November 15. To apply, visit the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in. Through this recruitment, a total of 9389 posts will be filled, including 8004 TGT and 1385 PGT teacher appointments.

Qualifications Required

For this teacher recruitment, the candidate must have a graduate degree with 50% marks in the related subject and a B.Ed degree from an institution recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education. For PGT, a postgraduate degree with a B.Ed is also necessary. For more information about this recruitment, refer to the notification. Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024

Vacancies for These Posts

For TGT, there are vacancies for Graduate Teacher (Science) – 2111 posts, Graduate Teacher (Math) – 1737 posts, and Graduate Teacher (Arts) – 3300 posts. Apart from this, there are 630 posts for Graduate Teachers (Hindi) and 226 posts for Graduate Teachers (Sanskrit). The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, and for OBC, SC, ST, and other category candidates, it is Rs 350.

