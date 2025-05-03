Bank of Baroda (BOB) 2025 Recruitment

BOB Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria To apply for this recruitment, candidates must have at least a 10th-standard pass certificate. Knowledge of the local language is also mandatory. Regarding the age limit, the applicant must be between 18 and 26 years old. Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes will receive a 5-year age relaxation, and Other Backward Classes will receive a 3-year relaxation.
Salary
Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹19,500 to ₹37,815 per month (salary increment based on experience and position). Candidate selection will be based on an online exam and a local language proficiency test. An application fee of ₹600 is required. SC/ST/Women/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates will pay ₹100.