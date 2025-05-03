Bank of Baroda (BOB) 2025 Recruitment

BOB Vacancy: Candidates applying for this recruitment must have at least a 10th-pass degree. Knowledge of the local language is also necessary.

•May 03, 2025 / 12:46 pm• Patrika Desk

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda has announced recruitment for a total of 500 Assistant positions across various states in India. Online applications commenced on 3 May 2025. Candidates who have passed the 10th standard are eligible to apply. The application deadline is 23 May 2025. This is also the last date for application and fee corrections, while the printout of the application form can be taken until 7 June 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.bankofbaroda.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobapr25.

BOB Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria To apply for this recruitment, candidates must have at least a 10th-standard pass certificate. Knowledge of the local language is also mandatory. Regarding the age limit, the applicant must be between 18 and 26 years old. Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes will receive a 5-year age relaxation, and Other Backward Classes will receive a 3-year relaxation. Salary Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹19,500 to ₹37,815 per month (salary increment based on experience and position). Candidate selection will be based on an online exam and a local language proficiency test. An application fee of ₹600 is required. SC/ST/Women/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates will pay ₹100.