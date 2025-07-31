BHU Extends UG Admission Registration Deadline to 2 August 2025

BHU UG Admission 2025: Students aspiring to enrol in undergraduate courses at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have received welcome news. In response to student demand, the university administration has extended the deadline for UG admission registration from 31 July to 2 August 2025. This provides another opportunity for candidates who have yet to apply.
The BHU admissions cell has not only extended the registration date but has also released the complete admission schedule.
BHU will again use the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) for admissions this year. Students will upload their CUET scorecards during registration. All processes are being conducted online for student convenience.
If any seats remain vacant after the first round of counselling, the university may announce a spot round. This will offer another chance to students who did not initially secure a seat.