31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

BHU Extends UG Admission Registration Deadline to 2 August 2025

The deadline for registrations for BHU UG Admission 2025 has been extended to 2 August 2025. Read the full story to know more.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

BHU UG Admission 2025
BHU UG Admission 2025 (Image: BHU Official)

BHU UG Admission 2025: Students aspiring to enrol in undergraduate courses at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have received welcome news. In response to student demand, the university administration has extended the deadline for UG admission registration from 31 July to 2 August 2025. This provides another opportunity for candidates who have yet to apply.

Admission Schedule Released

The BHU admissions cell has not only extended the registration date but has also released the complete admission schedule.

  • Application corrections will be facilitated on 4 and 5 August.
  • Practical examinations for BPA, BFA, and sports quota will be conducted from 13 to 16 August.
  • The seat allotment process will commence on 8 August.
  • The second, third, and fourth phases of allotment will take place on 11, 14, and 18 August respectively.
  • Reporting to respective departments must be completed by 25 August.
  • Regular classes will begin on 28 August.

Admission Through CUET Scores

BHU will again use the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) for admissions this year. Students will upload their CUET scorecards during registration. All processes are being conducted online for student convenience.

Possible Spot Round

If any seats remain vacant after the first round of counselling, the university may announce a spot round. This will offer another chance to students who did not initially secure a seat.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 05:20 pm

English News / Education News / BHU Extends UG Admission Registration Deadline to 2 August 2025
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.