Bihar: 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced recruitment for 11,389 Staff Nurse positions. The deadline for applications is approaching. Details on how to apply will follow.

•May 04, 2025 / 02:33 pm• Patrika Desk

BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced vacancies for 11,389 Staff Nurse positions. The application process is underway, with the deadline approaching. If you haven’t applied yet, use the process outlined below to apply as soon as possible.