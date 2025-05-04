scriptBihar: 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar: 11,389 Staff Nurse Vacancies

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced recruitment for 11,389 Staff Nurse positions. The deadline for applications is approaching. Details on how to apply will follow.

May 04, 2025 / 02:33 pm

Patrika Desk

BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced vacancies for 11,389 Staff Nurse positions. The application process is underway, with the deadline approaching. If you haven't applied yet, use the process outlined below to apply as soon as possible.

Application Deadline

Applications for this BTSC recruitment commenced on 25 April 2025, with the deadline set for 25 May 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website: btsc.bihar.gov.in.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website: btsc.bihar.gov.in
  • Go to the Careers section on the homepage.
  • Click on the Staff Nurse recruitment link.
  • A new page will open on the screen.
  • Register yourself.
  • Then log in and fill out the form.
  • Submit all documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form.
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page.

Other Details

Bihar Technical Service candidates must possess a B.Sc Nursing degree or a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma or equivalent nursing certificate. Applicants must be between 21 and 37 years of age (as of 01.08.2024).

Vacancy Details

The Bihar Technical Service Commission has announced a total of 11,389 positions, with reserved seats for different categories:

  • General – 3134 posts (1097 for women)
  • Economically Weaker Section – 784 posts (274 for women)
  • Scheduled Caste – 2853 posts (440 for women)
  • Scheduled Tribe – 121 posts (27 for women)
  • Extremely Backward Class – 3117 posts (494 for women)
  • Backward Class – 933 posts (327 for women)
  • Women of Backward Classes – 447

