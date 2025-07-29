29 July 2025,

Education News

Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment: No Written Exam

BPSC: Regarding the educational qualifications for this recruitment, the candidate must possess a BHMS degree from a recognized institution.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 29, 2025

BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy
BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

BPSC: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Professor positions in various departments at the Rajkiya RBTs Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Muzaffarpur, under the Bihar Health Department. A total of 13 positions will be filled. Applications will open on 31 July 2025, with the last date for submission being 25 August 2025. Applications must be submitted online through the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy: Departments Involved

The recruitment will cover the following departments:
Repertory
Homoeopathic Pharmacy
Organon of Medicine & Homoeopathic Philosophy
Obstetrics and Gynaecology (Obs & Gynae)
Physiology
Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT)
PSM
Pathology and Microbiology
Anatomy
Homoeopathic Materia Medica
Practice of Medicine

BPSC Vacancy: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

For this recruitment, candidates must possess a BHMS degree from a recognised institution, along with an MD (Homoeopathy) in the relevant subject. Completion of internship is mandatory.

Age Limit
Minimum: 27 years
Maximum: 45 years (Relaxation for reserved categories as per rules)

Selection Process

Selection will be based on a merit list prepared considering academic scores, work experience, interview performance, and research papers. There will be no written examination.

Recruitment Also Underway at Unani College

Fifteen Assistant Professor vacancies have also been announced at the Rajkiya Tibbi College and Hospital, Patna. Applications can be submitted online until 25 August 2025. Candidates must possess a BUMS degree, a PG degree in the relevant subject, completed internship, and registration with the Bihar State Ayurvedic and Unani Medical Council. Only degrees from Indian universities will be accepted.

