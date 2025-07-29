Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment: No Written Exam

BPSC: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Professor positions in various departments at the Rajkiya RBTs Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Muzaffarpur, under the Bihar Health Department. A total of 13 positions will be filled. Applications will open on 31 July 2025, with the last date for submission being 25 August 2025. Applications must be submitted online through the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.