scriptBihar CHO Recruitment 2025 for More Than 4000 Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025 for More Than 4000 Posts

Candidates applying for this position must possess a BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing degree, along with a certificate in Community Health (CCH).

May 21, 2025 / 10:20 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar CHO Vacancy 2025

AI Generated Image

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) is in the final stages of its recruitment process for 4500 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the department’s official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. The application process commenced on 5 May 2025 at 10:00 AM and will conclude on 26 May 2025 at 6:00 PM. Applications after this time will not be accepted.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing degree along with a Community Health (CCH) certificate, or a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma with a completed CCH course. For more details on this recruitment, please refer to the notification below.

Age Criteria

The minimum age for applicants is 21 years. The maximum age limit is 37 years for General/EWS (male), 40 years for Backward/Most Backward Classes (all genders), 40 years for General/EWS (female), and 42 years for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (all genders).

Application Fee

General, Backward, Most Backward, and Economically Weaker Sections: ₹500
Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Bihar residents only): ₹125
Female candidates (reserved/unreserved – Bihar residents only): ₹125
All candidates from outside Bihar (male and female): ₹500
Disabled candidates (40% or more disability): ₹125
Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed guidelines and conditions related to the recruitment on the official website before applying.

News / Education News / Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025 for More Than 4000 Posts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karnataka: Bengaluru Floods Overshadow Congress Government’s Anniversary Celebrations

National News

Karnataka: Bengaluru Floods Overshadow Congress Government’s Anniversary Celebrations

in 3 hours

Rajasthan’s Geeta Samota Creates History, First CISF Woman to Conquer Mount Everest

Jaipur

Rajasthan’s Geeta Samota Creates History, First CISF Woman to Conquer Mount Everest

in 3 hours

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

National News

Youtuber Jyoti's Border Visit Preceded by Questioning Thar Villagers

21 hours ago

Gaza Death Toll Rises as Israeli Forces Continue Assault

World

Gaza Death Toll Rises as Israeli Forces Continue Assault

13 hours ago

Latest Education News

Uttarakhand Madrassas to Teach 'Operation Sindoor' as per Government Decision

Education News

Uttarakhand Madrassas to Teach 'Operation Sindoor' as per Government Decision

12 hours ago

Allegations of Irregularities in Bihar Home Guard Recruitment; Protests Erupt in Buxar

Education News

Allegations of Irregularities in Bihar Home Guard Recruitment; Protests Erupt in Buxar

14 hours ago

Indian Army Officer Recruitment: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass

Education News

Indian Army Officer Recruitment: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass

16 hours ago

Ranchi's Kanika Tops 2025 UPSC IFS Exam; Top 20 List Released

Education News

Ranchi's Kanika Tops 2025 UPSC IFS Exam; Top 20 List Released

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.