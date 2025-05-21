Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025 for More Than 4000 Posts

Eligibility CriteriaApplicants must possess a BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing degree along with a Community Health (CCH) certificate, or a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma with a completed CCH course. For more details on this recruitment, please refer to the notification below.
Age CriteriaThe minimum age for applicants is 21 years. The maximum age limit is 37 years for General/EWS (male), 40 years for Backward/Most Backward Classes (all genders), 40 years for General/EWS (female), and 42 years for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (all genders).
Application FeeGeneral, Backward, Most Backward, and Economically Weaker Sections: ₹500
Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Bihar residents only): ₹125
Female candidates (reserved/unreserved – Bihar residents only): ₹125
All candidates from outside Bihar (male and female): ₹500
Disabled candidates (40% or more disability): ₹125
Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed guidelines and conditions related to the recruitment on the official website before applying.