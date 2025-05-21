Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025 for More Than 4000 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Applicants must possess a BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing degree along with a Community Health (CCH) certificate, or a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma with a completed CCH course. For more details on this recruitment, please refer to the notification below.

Age Criteria The minimum age for applicants is 21 years. The maximum age limit is 37 years for General/EWS (male), 40 years for Backward/Most Backward Classes (all genders), 40 years for General/EWS (female), and 42 years for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (all genders).