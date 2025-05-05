scriptBihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment; Know Eligibility Criteria | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment; Know Eligibility Criteria

Required height and chest measurements criteria is crucial for the Bihar Forest Range Officer recruitment.

May 05, 2025 / 05:42 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) recently announced recruitment for vacant posts of Forest Range Officers in the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department of the Bihar government. The application process for this recruitment has begun. Candidates will have to meet several criteria for selection, one of which is height and chest measurement.
Bihar Forest Range Officer recruitment requires meeting the eligibility criteria for height and chest measurement. While no marks are awarded for these, candidates must meet all conditions to qualify for the exam.

Height Requirements for Men and Women

The minimum height for men in the Unreserved, Backward Class, Extremely Backward Class (OBC), and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories is 163 centimetres. For Scheduled Tribe (ST) men, the minimum height is 152.5 centimetres. The minimum height for women in the Unreserved (General), Backward Class, Extremely Backward Class, and Scheduled Caste categories is 150 centimetres. For Scheduled Tribe women, the minimum height is 145 centimetres.

Chest Measurement

The minimum chest measurement for candidates in the Unreserved, Backward Class, Extremely Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories is 79 centimetres (un-expanded). The expanded chest measurement should be a minimum of 84 centimetres.
Note: Chest measurement will not be taken for women. The physical fitness test criteria for the third gender (transgender) will be the same as for Backward Class candidates.

Educational Qualifications and Other Details

Selection for the Forest Range Officer post will be based on a written exam, physical test, and interview. The application process begins on 1 May 2025, with the last date for applying being 1 June 2025. Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree with at least one subject from Animal Husbandry and Animal Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, or Zoology; or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry, or Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent. The age of the applicant should be between 21 and 37 years. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation.

