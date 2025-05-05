Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment; Know Eligibility Criteria

Bihar Forest Range Officer recruitment requires meeting the eligibility criteria for height and chest measurement. While no marks are awarded for these, candidates must meet all conditions to qualify for the exam. Height Requirements for Men and Women The minimum height for men in the Unreserved, Backward Class, Extremely Backward Class (OBC), and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories is 163 centimetres. For Scheduled Tribe (ST) men, the minimum height is 152.5 centimetres. The minimum height for women in the Unreserved (General), Backward Class, Extremely Backward Class, and Scheduled Caste categories is 150 centimetres. For Scheduled Tribe women, the minimum height is 145 centimetres.

Chest Measurement The minimum chest measurement for candidates in the Unreserved, Backward Class, Extremely Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories is 79 centimetres (un-expanded). The expanded chest measurement should be a minimum of 84 centimetres.