8 August 2025,

Friday

Education News

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: Over 2500 Graduate-Level Vacancies Announced

Bihar Jeevika: Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications online until 18 August 2025.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025
Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025(AI Generated Image-Gemini)

Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025: A fantastic opportunity awaits young people preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has announced vacancies for a total of 2747 positions across various roles. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until 18 August 2025. The application process has commenced on the official BRLPS website, brlps.in. Interested candidates are urged to apply at the earliest.

Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for these posts

Block Project Manager – 73 posts
Livelihood Specialist – 235 posts
Area Co-ordinator – 374 posts
Accountant (DPCU/BPIU Level) – 167 posts
Office Assistant (DPCU/BPIU Level) – 187 posts
Community Co-ordinator – 1177 posts
Block IT Executive – 534 posts

Bihar Jeevika: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

The minimum educational qualification for these posts is a Graduation degree. For some positions, a B.Tech, BCA, B.Sc (IT) or a postgraduate degree in agriculture is also required. Educational qualifications may vary depending on the post, so candidates should carefully read the detailed recruitment notification before applying.

Age Limit
The minimum age limit is 18 years. The maximum age limit is 37 years for General/EWS men, 40 years for General/BC/EBC/EWS women, 40 years for BC/EBC men, and 42 years for SC/ST (men and women).

Bihar Jeevika Bharti 2025: How to Apply

To apply, candidates should first visit the official website, brlps.in.
Click on the recruitment link provided on the website's homepage.
Create a new registration and log in.
Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Pay the prescribed application fee.
After submitting the form, take a printout and keep it safe.

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 03:45 pm

