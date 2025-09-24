Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Bihar Police Announces 1799 Sub-Inspector Vacancies for 2025

BPSSC has announced 1799 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in, starting September 26th.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025
Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 (Image: Grok AI)

Exciting news for young people dreaming of a career in the Bihar Police! The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a recruitment advertisement for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1799 positions, with 614 reserved for women.

The application process will commence on 26 September 2025, and candidates can apply online until 26 October 2025. Interested candidates can visit the commission's official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in, to fill out the application form.

Key Details of the Recruitment

Recruiting Body: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)

Post Name: Police Sub-Inspector (Sub Inspector)

Advertisement Number: 05/2025

Total Posts: 1799 (614 Women)

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognised university

Age Limit

General Category Male: 20 to 37 years

General Category Female: Maximum 40 years

OBC/EBC: Maximum 40 years

SC/ST and Third Gender: Maximum 42 years

Height Requirements

Male (UR/OBC): 165 cm

Male (EBC/SC/ST): 160 cm

Female (All Categories): 155 cm

Minimum Weight for Women: 48 kg

Pay Scale: Level-06

Selection Process

Candidate selection will be a three-stage process:

  • Preliminary Examination (Prelims)
  • Main Examination (Mains)
  • Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Measurement Test (PET/PMT)

Approximately 20 times the number of vacancies will be called for the main examination based on the written preliminary examination.

Application Fee

  • All Categories (Male/Female/Third Gender): ₹100
  • Payment must be made online.

How to Apply

  • Candidates must first visit the official BPSSC website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the Advt No-05/2025 link.
  • Register using your mobile number and email ID.
  • Fill in all the required information and educational details accurately.
  • Upload a recent passport-size photograph and signature.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Carefully review the completed form before submitting.
  • Print and keep a copy of the application for future reference.

The Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025 is a golden opportunity for young people in the state who aspire to a career in police service. Eligible candidates should apply in a timely manner and begin their preparations. Regularly check the BPSSC website for the latest updates on the recruitment.

