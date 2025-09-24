Bihar Police Announces 1799 Sub-Inspector Vacancies for 2025

Exciting news for young people dreaming of a career in the Bihar Police! The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a recruitment advertisement for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1799 positions, with 614 reserved for women.
The application process will commence on 26 September 2025, and candidates can apply online until 26 October 2025. Interested candidates can visit the commission's official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in, to fill out the application form.
Recruiting Body: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
Post Name: Police Sub-Inspector (Sub Inspector)
Advertisement Number: 05/2025
Total Posts: 1799 (614 Women)
Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognised university
General Category Male: 20 to 37 years
General Category Female: Maximum 40 years
OBC/EBC: Maximum 40 years
SC/ST and Third Gender: Maximum 42 years
Male (UR/OBC): 165 cm
Male (EBC/SC/ST): 160 cm
Female (All Categories): 155 cm
Minimum Weight for Women: 48 kg
Pay Scale: Level-06
Candidate selection will be a three-stage process:
Approximately 20 times the number of vacancies will be called for the main examination based on the written preliminary examination.
The Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025 is a golden opportunity for young people in the state who aspire to a career in police service. Eligible candidates should apply in a timely manner and begin their preparations. Regularly check the BPSSC website for the latest updates on the recruitment.