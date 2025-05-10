Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: 1.7 Million Applications for 19,838 Posts

Recruitment for 12th Pass Candidates 1.7 million applications have been received for 19,838 posts, meaning there are more than 85 applicants for each post. The examination for this recruitment will be held in the next few months. Under this recruitment, 12th pass candidates can apply for the constable posts. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years. The maximum age limit will be relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Number of Reserved Posts for Each Category Out of the total 19,838 posts, 7,935 posts are for the unreserved category. 1,983 posts are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 3,174 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 199 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 3,571 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 2,381 for Backward Classes (BC), and 595 for women belonging to Backward Classes. 6,717 posts are reserved under horizontal reservation for women, and 397 posts are reserved under horizontal reservation for dependents of freedom fighters.

Result Released for 21,391 Constables Meanwhile, the Central Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) had announced the recruitment of 21,391 constables in the Bihar Police. The result of this recruitment examination has now been released. 10,205 men, 11,178 women, and eight transgender candidates have been selected. This list also includes 30 home guards and 68 dependents of freedom fighters. Successful candidates should report to their respective appointing authorities from June 1st to June 3rd.