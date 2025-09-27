Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Released: Check Your Name and Next Steps Here

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 has been released. Successful candidates will now be called for PET and PST. Download the merit list PDF from the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in and check further for the next steps.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025
Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 (Image: Freepik)

The wait is over for millions of youths in Bihar who dream of becoming police constables. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has declared the result of the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. The list of candidates who have passed the written examination is now available on the official website. Selected candidates will be called for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) next.

Where and How to Check the Result?

CSBC has uploaded the written examination result for constable recruitment on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can visit the site, go to the result section, and click on the link 'Written Examination Results for Shortlisting of Candidates for PET (Advt. No. 01/2025)' to download the PDF file. This file contains the roll numbers and names of all successful candidates. Candidates are advised to keep the PDF safe as it will be needed in the further process.

How Many Posts Will Be Filled?

The Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 is being conducted for a large number of vacancies this time. This recruitment drive is for a total of 19,838 posts. More than 1.6 million candidates had applied for this recruitment, out of which lakhs appeared for the written examination. Now, candidates who have passed the written examination will have to face the next stage, i.e., physical examinations.

What is the Further Process?

After passing the written examination, candidates will now have to undergo the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

PST (Physical Standard Test): This will involve measuring the height, weight, and chest of the candidates. The standards have been set differently for male and female candidates.

PET (Physical Efficiency Test): This will include activities such as running, high jump, and shot put. These tests will evaluate the fitness and physical capability of the candidates.

The documents of candidates who pass the PST and PET will be verified.

Finally, eligible candidates will undergo a medical test. Only after this will the final selection list be released.

Advice for Candidates

Those whose names have appeared in the written examination list should now pay special attention to their fitness. Candidates can successfully clear the next stage only by practicing sufficiently and taking care of their health. Additionally, it is important to have all necessary documents ready in advance, such as educational certificates, identity proof, and other papers, to avoid any difficulties in the further process.



































DetailsInformation
Recruiting AgencyCentral Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)
Number of Posts19,838
Total ApplicantsApproximately 16,73,586
Advertisement Number01/2025
Examination StagesWritten Exam → PST → PET → Document Verification → Medical Test
Official Websitecsbc.bihar.gov.in

</fig


Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 12:16 pm

English News / Education News / Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Released: Check Your Name and Next Steps Here
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.