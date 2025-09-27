Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Released: Check Your Name and Next Steps Here

The wait is over for millions of youths in Bihar who dream of becoming police constables. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has declared the result of the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. The list of candidates who have passed the written examination is now available on the official website. Selected candidates will be called for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) next.
CSBC has uploaded the written examination result for constable recruitment on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can visit the site, go to the result section, and click on the link 'Written Examination Results for Shortlisting of Candidates for PET (Advt. No. 01/2025)' to download the PDF file. This file contains the roll numbers and names of all successful candidates. Candidates are advised to keep the PDF safe as it will be needed in the further process.
The Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 is being conducted for a large number of vacancies this time. This recruitment drive is for a total of 19,838 posts. More than 1.6 million candidates had applied for this recruitment, out of which lakhs appeared for the written examination. Now, candidates who have passed the written examination will have to face the next stage, i.e., physical examinations.
After passing the written examination, candidates will now have to undergo the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
PST (Physical Standard Test): This will involve measuring the height, weight, and chest of the candidates. The standards have been set differently for male and female candidates.
PET (Physical Efficiency Test): This will include activities such as running, high jump, and shot put. These tests will evaluate the fitness and physical capability of the candidates.
The documents of candidates who pass the PST and PET will be verified.
Finally, eligible candidates will undergo a medical test. Only after this will the final selection list be released.
Those whose names have appeared in the written examination list should now pay special attention to their fitness. Candidates can successfully clear the next stage only by practicing sufficiently and taking care of their health. Additionally, it is important to have all necessary documents ready in advance, such as educational certificates, identity proof, and other papers, to avoid any difficulties in the further process.
|Details
|Information
|Recruiting Agency
|Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)
|Number of Posts
|19,838
|Total Applicants
|Approximately 16,73,586
|Advertisement Number
|01/2025
|Examination Stages
|Written Exam → PST → PET → Document Verification → Medical Test
|Official Website
|csbc.bihar.gov.in
