Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Released: Check Your Name and Next Steps Here

CSBC has uploaded the written examination result for constable recruitment on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can visit the site, go to the result section, and click on the link 'Written Examination Results for Shortlisting of Candidates for PET (Advt. No. 01/2025)' to download the PDF file. This file contains the roll numbers and names of all successful candidates. Candidates are advised to keep the PDF safe as it will be needed in the further process.