Bihar to Recruit Nearly 500 Nursing Tutors in 2025

According to information provided by BTSC, the application process for this recruitment will begin on 4 July 2025.

Jul 03, 2025 / 12:00 pm

Patrika Desk

BTSC Nursing Vacancy 2025

BTSC Nursing Vacancy 2025(AI Generated Image)

BTSC Nursing Tutor Vacancy 2025: Youth seeking government jobs have a great opportunity with the BTSC (Bihar Technical Service Commission). The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) issued a short notice on 3 July 2025 for the Nursing Tutor recruitment 2025. According to this notice, BTSC will recruit for 498 Nursing Tutor positions.

Application process to begin on 4 July 2025

According to information provided by BTSC, the application process for this recruitment will begin on 4 July 2025. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official BTSC website btsc.bihar.gov.in, carefully read the notice, and apply as soon as the application process begins. Currently, the commission has only released a short notice. Complete information such as eligibility criteria, selection process, required documents, application fee, and deadlines will be provided in the detailed notification, which will be released on the website soon.

Required Eligibility

To apply for this recruitment, an MSC/BSC Nursing (Basic/Post Basic) course may be required. Alternatively, those with a diploma in Nursing Education Administration may also apply. Detailed information will be released in the detailed notification.

Who is this recruitment for?

This recruitment is for Nursing Tutor positions in government nursing colleges and training institutions. If you have experience teaching in the nursing field or wish to pursue a career in it, this could be a golden opportunity. More details can be viewed on the official website.

