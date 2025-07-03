Bihar to Recruit Nearly 500 Nursing Tutors in 2025

Application process to begin on 4 July 2025 According to information provided by BTSC, the application process for this recruitment will begin on 4 July 2025. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official BTSC website btsc.bihar.gov.in, carefully read the notice, and apply as soon as the application process begins. Currently, the commission has only released a short notice. Complete information such as eligibility criteria, selection process, required documents, application fee, and deadlines will be provided in the detailed notification, which will be released on the website soon.

Required Eligibility To apply for this recruitment, an MSC/BSC Nursing (Basic/Post Basic) course may be required. Alternatively, those with a diploma in Nursing Education Administration may also apply. Detailed information will be released in the detailed notification.