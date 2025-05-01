BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats

BPSSC Forest Range Officer: The age limit for women (all categories), men and third gender from Backward/Most Backward Classes is 21 to 40 years. The age will be calculated as of 1 January 2025.

•May 01, 2025 / 12:59 pm• Patrika Desk

Forest Range Officer

BPSSC Forest Range Officer: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced new recruitments for the post of ‘Forest Range Officer’. This is a great opportunity for candidates interested in environment, wildlife, and police service. The application process will begin on 1 May 2025, and candidates can apply online through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in until 1 June 2025. A total of 24 positions will be filled through this recruitment.

Eligibility Criteria Applicants must possess a graduation degree in one of the following subjects as of 1 January 2025: Animal Husbandry and Animal Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Biology. Graduates in Agriculture, Forestry, or Engineering are also eligible to apply. The degree must be from a recognised university or its equivalent institution. Other Important Rules The age limit for male candidates in the general category is 21 to 37 years. For women (all categories), and men and third gender from Backward/Extremely Backward Classes, the age limit is 21 to 40 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2025. Candidate selection will be based on a written exam, interview, and physical test. BPSSC Forest Range Officer Vacancy: Category-wise Seats Unreserved- 02

Scheduled Caste- 10

Scheduled Tribe- 01

Extremely Backward Class- 03

Backward Class- 07

Backward Class Women- 00

Economically Weaker Section- 01