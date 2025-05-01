BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats

Eligibility Criteria Applicants must possess a graduation degree in one of the following subjects as of 1 January 2025: Animal Husbandry and Animal Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Biology. Graduates in Agriculture, Forestry, or Engineering are also eligible to apply. The degree must be from a recognised university or its equivalent institution.
Other Important Rules
The age limit for male candidates in the general category is 21 to 37 years. For women (all categories), and men and third gender from Backward/Extremely Backward Classes, the age limit is 21 to 40 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2025. Candidate selection will be based on a written exam, interview, and physical test.
BPSSC Forest Range Officer Vacancy: Category-wise Seats
- Unreserved- 02
- Scheduled Caste- 10
- Scheduled Tribe- 01
- Extremely Backward Class- 03
- Backward Class- 07
- Backward Class Women- 00
- Economically Weaker Section- 01