BTEUP 2025 Results: Check Board of Technical Education Even Semester Results via Direct Link

BTEUP Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Council (BTEUP) has declared the results for the Even Semester and Special Back Paper examinations held in May-June 2025. These results are available online on the council's official website, bteup.ac.in. Students enrolled in diploma courses will need to enter their Enrollment Number to view their results. To view the results, students must visit the official portal and click on the relevant link. A login page will then open, where students can enter their enrollment number and date of birth to view their results.