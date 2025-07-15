BTEUP 2025 Results: Check Board of Technical Education Even Semester Results via Direct Link

BTEUP Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Council (BTEUP) has declared the results for the Even Semester and Special Back Paper examinations held in May-June 2025. These results are available online on the council's official website, bteup.ac.in. Students enrolled in diploma courses will need to enter their Enrollment Number to view their results. To view the results, students must visit the official portal and click on the relevant link. A login page will then open, where students can enter their enrollment number and date of birth to view their results.
To view your result, first visit the BTEUP website at www.bteup.ac.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the ‘Results’ or ‘Even Semester Result 2025’ link.
On the login page, fill in your enrollment number and date of birth.
Click on the submit button.
The result will be displayed on the screen, which can also be downloaded and printed.
If a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation. This can be done using the steps given below.
First, open the official website of the Technical Education Council, www.bteup.ac.in.
On the website's homepage, go to the ‘Re-evaluation’ section.
Fill in all the necessary information such as enrollment number, subject, etc., in the application form.
Pay the prescribed fee through online means.
After submitting the form, keep the receipt or screenshot safe.
The re-evaluation result will also be published on the council's website within the stipulated time. Students are advised to regularly visit the website.
BTEUP Secretary Ajit Kumar Mishra informed that the results of a total of 220 students have been withheld due to allegations of using unfair means in the examination, as per the decision of the examination committee. In addition, 2533 students who wrote mobile numbers in their answer sheets during the examination have been awarded zero marks in the respective subject.