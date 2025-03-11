scriptCBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025: Mixed Reactions from Students | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025: Mixed Reactions from Students

Board Exam 2025: Following the mathematics examination, several students highlighted the varying difficulty levels across different sections of the paper. Some sections were deemed easy, while others proved more challenging.

BharatMar 11, 2025 / 03:49 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE Board Exam 2025

CBSE Board Exam 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Mathematics examination on Monday. Lakhs of students across the country participated in the exam. After the exam concluded, students speculated about their performance. Based on social media reactions and student feedback, we are providing an analysis of this year’s Mathematics paper.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Mathematics Paper Moderately Difficult

Initial student reactions following the Mathematics exam suggest that the paper was neither too difficult nor too easy. Most students felt the paper was of moderate difficulty. They reported that the questions, both basic and advanced, were of a moderate level; neither too challenging nor overly simple.

Board Exam 2025: Varying Difficulty Levels Across Sections

Many students highlighted the varying difficulty levels across different sections of the Mathematics paper. Some sections were considered easier, while others were deemed more challenging. Some students found Section E difficult, while Section B was considered easier. Students noted that Section E contained trickier and lengthier questions.

Board Exam 2025: Teachers’ Reactions

Regarding teachers’ reactions, the Class 10 Mathematics paper was considered lengthy but of medium difficulty. Students who had thoroughly studied the NCERT textbooks could solve it effectively. While some questions required extensive calculations, overall, the paper was deemed to be of medium difficulty.

News / Education News / CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025: Mixed Reactions from Students

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Attack on ED Team Raiding Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's House

Patrika plus

Attack on ED Team Raiding Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's House

2 hours ago

15 Congress MLAs Suspended Amidst ED Raids Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly

Patrika plus

15 Congress MLAs Suspended Amidst ED Raids Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly

48 minutes ago

BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

UP News

BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

2 hours ago

Ladli Behna Yojana to Continue: Governor Assures No Scheme Closure in MP Budget Session

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana to Continue: Governor Assures No Scheme Closure in MP Budget Session

35 minutes ago

Latest Education News

RPSC Takes Crucial Step to Curb Fake Degrees in Recruitments

Education News

RPSC Takes Crucial Step to Curb Fake Degrees in Recruitments

in 4 hours

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025: Mixed Reactions from Students

Education News

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025: Mixed Reactions from Students

in 4 hours

REET 2025 Answer Key: Students Await Release Date, Objection Window Details

Education News

REET 2025 Answer Key: Students Await Release Date, Objection Window Details

2 hours ago

Holi 2025 School Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools Be Closed?

Education News

Holi 2025 School Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools Be Closed?

13 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.