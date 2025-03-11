CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025: Mixed Reactions from Students

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Mathematics Paper Moderately Difficult Initial student reactions following the Mathematics exam suggest that the paper was neither too difficult nor too easy. Most students felt the paper was of moderate difficulty. They reported that the questions, both basic and advanced, were of a moderate level; neither too challenging nor overly simple.

Board Exam 2025: Varying Difficulty Levels Across Sections Many students highlighted the varying difficulty levels across different sections of the Mathematics paper. Some sections were considered easier, while others were deemed more challenging. Some students found Section E difficult, while Section B was considered easier. Students noted that Section E contained trickier and lengthier questions.