scriptCG Education: Hemchand Yadav University Will Help Economically Weaker Students | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CG Education: Hemchand Yadav University Will Help Economically Weaker Students

CG Education: Hemchand Yadav University will now help economically weaker students to deposit their college fees or examination fees. For this, the university has secured a fund of 10 lakh rupees, which will provide assistance to the students.

BhilaiOct 12, 2024 / 02:08 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Education
Hemchand Yadav University will now help economically weaker students to deposit their college fees or examination fees. For this, the university has secured a fund of 10 lakh rupees, which will provide assistance to the students.
During the NEP semester, the university will accept applications from students who are facing financial difficulties. The executive council has given its approval to this proposal. The university is preparing a plan for this, and all government colleges will be informed about it in the coming days. The benefit of this scheme will be provided to students in the form of a vice-chancellor’s fund.
Rural area students who are unable to pay their fees can apply directly to the university or college. The university will issue a notification regarding this soon.

Benefits for Professors

Ph.D. researchers from Hemchand University will now be eligible for scholarships. The university will spend 15 lakh rupees annually to provide scholarships to these researchers. Apart from this, students going to the youth festival will now receive a prize of 15 lakh rupees, which was earlier 5 lakh rupees.
A major decision has been taken for private and government college professors. Often, professors and staff have to take loans from external institutions due to unfavorable circumstances. Now, they can also get loans from the university. In fact, the university used to take 3% of the total payment from each professor as a special fund. This fund will now be used to provide loans to professors.

Scholarship for Ph.D. Scholars

Ph.D. researchers from Hemchand University will now be eligible for scholarships. The university will spend 15 lakh rupees annually to provide scholarships to these researchers. Apart from this, students going to the youth festival will now receive a prize of 15 lakh rupees, which was earlier 5 lakh rupees.

News / Education News / CG Education: Hemchand Yadav University Will Help Economically Weaker Students

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Supreme Court: Deliver Verdict on People’s Property, Know more Pending Cases

National News

Supreme Court: Deliver Verdict on People’s Property, Know more Pending Cases

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Train Accident: Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express and Tractor Collided

Special

Rajasthan Train Accident: Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express and Tractor Collided

in 2 hours

SI Paper Leak: New revelations of SOG shake RPA, 3 station in-charges flee; those who went on leave are also missing

Special

SI Paper Leak: New revelations of SOG shake RPA, 3 station in-charges flee; those who went on leave are also missing

in 3 hours

Tamil Nadu Air India Express: Chaos for Three Hours, Pilot Saved 140 Lives, DGCA Orders Investigation

National News

Tamil Nadu Air India Express: Chaos for Three Hours, Pilot Saved 140 Lives, DGCA Orders Investigation

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Professor Post in various Department

Jobs

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Professor Post in various Department

19 hours ago

Excellent Career Opportunities in Yoga: Get a Job with These 5 Courses

Education News

Excellent Career Opportunities in Yoga: Get a Job with These 5 Courses

20 hours ago

UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

Education News

UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

20 hours ago

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

Exam

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.