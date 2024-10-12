CG Education: Hemchand Yadav University Will Help Economically Weaker Students

During the NEP semester, the university will accept applications from students who are facing financial difficulties. The executive council has given its approval to this proposal. The university is preparing a plan for this, and all government colleges will be informed about it in the coming days. The benefit of this scheme will be provided to students in the form of a vice-chancellor’s fund.

Rural area students who are unable to pay their fees can apply directly to the university or college. The university will issue a notification regarding this soon. Benefits for Professors Ph.D. researchers from Hemchand University will now be eligible for scholarships. The university will spend 15 lakh rupees annually to provide scholarships to these researchers. Apart from this, students going to the youth festival will now receive a prize of 15 lakh rupees, which was earlier 5 lakh rupees.

A major decision has been taken for private and government college professors. Often, professors and staff have to take loans from external institutions due to unfavorable circumstances. Now, they can also get loans from the university. In fact, the university used to take 3% of the total payment from each professor as a special fund. This fund will now be used to provide loans to professors.