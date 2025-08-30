Check ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 Directly via this Link: Required Documents at Exam Centre

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 updates are out. Aspiring Chartered Accountants (CA) have received important news. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the September 2025 examinations. These admit cards are available for all three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official ICAI website, icai.org.
The admit card will contain the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, examination level, paper dates and times, reporting time, and the complete address of the examination centre. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details. If any errors are found, contact ICAI immediately. ICAI has clarified that all arrangements for the September 2025 examinations have been completed. It is now the responsibility of the candidates to download their admit cards in time.