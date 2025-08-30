Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Check ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 Directly via this Link: Required Documents at Exam Centre

The admit card will contain the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam level, paper dates and times, reporting time, and the complete address of the examination centre.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 updates are out. Aspiring Chartered Accountants (CA) have received important news. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the September 2025 examinations. These admit cards are available for all three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official ICAI website, icai.org.

How to Download

  • To download the admit card, first visit the ICAI website, icai.org.
  • Click on the “E-Services” option on the website's homepage.Select the “CA
  • Foundation/Intermediate/Final Admit Card 2025” link.
  • Enter your SSP ID/Registration number and password.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen; download and take a secure printout.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025

Information Available on the Admit Card

The admit card will contain the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, examination level, paper dates and times, reporting time, and the complete address of the examination centre. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details. If any errors are found, contact ICAI immediately. ICAI has clarified that all arrangements for the September 2025 examinations have been completed. It is now the responsibility of the candidates to download their admit cards in time.

Necessary Documents for Entry to the Examination Hall

  • Printed Admit Card
  • Valid photo identification (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or driving licence)
  • Recent passport-size photograph
  • No candidate will be allowed to take the examination without an admit card and photo ID.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 03:32 pm

English News / Education News / Check ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 Directly via this Link: Required Documents at Exam Centre
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.