CLAT 2026 Exam: Applications Open August 1st, Test on December 7th

The CLAT 2025 exam was held on 1 December 2024, but several controversies arose. Petitions were filed in court regarding some questions. This led to a delay in the results, and finally, the revised results were declared in May 2025. The Supreme Court also expressed its displeasure over the quality of the questions asked in CLAT 2025 and stated that since this exam is related to the future of lakhs of students, the questions should be prepared carefully.