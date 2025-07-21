21 July 2025,

Monday

Education News

CLAT 2026 Exam: Applications Open August 1st, Test on December 7th

The Governing Body and Executive Committee of the CLAT Consortium met on 20 July 2025, where this decision was taken. According to the official notification, the examination will be held on 7 December from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

CLAT 2026
CLAT 2026 Schedule Announced(Image-Freepik)

Important updates regarding CLAT 2026 (CLAT 2026) have been released. The date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 has been announced. The exam will be held on Sunday, 7 December 2025. This information has been provided by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode, i.e., offline mode. The online application process for CLAT 2026 will commence on 1 August 2025 and will continue until 31 October 2025. Candidates will have a total of three months to register.

Detailed Notification to be Released Soon

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Consortium's Governing Body and Executive Committee held on 20 July 2025. According to the official notification, the exam will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on 7 December. The detailed notification for CLAT 2026 will soon be released on the official website. This will include the syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, eligibility criteria, application fee, and other necessary information.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee

CLAT UG: Candidates who have passed their 12th standard are eligible to apply. A minimum of 45% marks is required for the General and OBC categories, and 40% for the SC/ST/PwD categories.
CLAT PG: Candidates must possess an LLB degree. 45% marks are required for the General category and 40% for the reserved categories.

Application Fee (as per previous year)

General and OBC category: ₹4000
SC/ST and BPL category: ₹3500
(The new and updated application fee will be mentioned in the official notification)

Controversy Surrounds Last Year's Exam

The CLAT 2025 exam was held on 1 December 2024, but several controversies arose. Petitions were filed in court regarding some questions. This led to a delay in the results, and finally, the revised results were declared in May 2025. The Supreme Court also expressed its displeasure over the quality of the questions asked in CLAT 2025 and stated that since this exam is related to the future of lakhs of students, the questions should be prepared carefully.

