Delhi government school results 2025: Class 3, 4, 5 results out, check here

Delhi Schools Result 2025: How to check the result To view the result, first go to the official website edudel.nic.in. On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Result 2024-25’ link. Enter the student ID, class, section, and date of birth.

After filling in all the information, submit and view your result. Delhi Schools Result: Results of 10th and 12th board exams also soon Other state boards have released their examination results, following which the Delhi board will also soon announce the results of the 10th and 12th board examinations. Students are advised to keep an eye on the Directorate of Education’s official website for new updates. The Directorate of Education will soon release the examination results for classes 9th and 11th. The date for this will be announced soon.