Delhi government school results 2025: Class 3, 4, 5 results out, check here

Delhi Schools Result: Students will need to fill in the necessary details to check their results. These examinations were held between February and March, and the results have now been released.

BharatMar 27, 2025 / 06:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Schools Result 2025: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has declared the examination results for students of classes 3, 4, and 5 studying in government schools. Students can check their results by visiting the official website edudel.nic.in. Necessary details will need to be entered to check the results. These examinations were conducted between February and March, and the results have now been released.

Delhi Schools Result 2025: How to check the result

To view the result, first go to the official website edudel.nic.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Result 2024-25’ link.

Enter the student ID, class, section, and date of birth.
After filling in all the information, submit and view your result.

Delhi Schools Result: Results of 10th and 12th board exams also soon

Other state boards have released their examination results, following which the Delhi board will also soon announce the results of the 10th and 12th board examinations. Students are advised to keep an eye on the Directorate of Education’s official website for new updates. The Directorate of Education will soon release the examination results for classes 9th and 11th. The date for this will be announced soon.

