Education News

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

DSSSB Teacher Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for permanent teaching positions in Delhi government schools may begin soon. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 9000 positions.

BharatMar 28, 2025 / 10:04 am

Patrika Desk

DSSSB Teacher Vacancy 2025
Recruitment for permanent teaching positions in Delhi’s government schools may begin soon. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 9000 positions. The Directorate of Education is preparing for this. The recruitment will be conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

Notification to be released by May

According to available information, there are over 70,000 positions in Delhi’s government schools, of which around 66,000 are filled by teachers. Approximately 12,000 teachers are temporary. During the previous government’s tenure, most recruitments were of temporary teachers. Even when teachers left their positions, they were replaced with temporary teachers. Now, Delhi’s government schools will recruit permanent teachers. According to a senior official from the Directorate of Education, these recruitments will be for PGT and TGT teachers. However, a notice has not yet been issued. The notice is likely to be released in April or May.

Increased Focus on Science Subjects

From the 2025-2026 academic year, Delhi’s government schools will promote the science stream. The Directorate of Education is working on this plan. Under this, there is a possibility of implementing the science stream in over 600 schools. With the implementation of the science stream, labs will also be constructed, and student interest in the subject will be increased. Currently, the science stream is taught in approximately 430 schools.

