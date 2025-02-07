Delhi University Internship Programme Starts February 10th

Who can participate in this internship? (Delhi University Internship) Students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at Delhi University can participate in this internship programme. Students from the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) cannot participate in this internship. Registration is free. Note that this internship will be conducted in offline mode and students can participate on a daily basis from 10-21 February 2025.

For more information about this internship, students should visit the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check dsw.du.ac.in for any updates or information. For any queries related to the offline recruitment drive, candidates can email placement@du.ac.in.