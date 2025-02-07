scriptDelhi University Internship Programme Starts February 10th | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Delhi University Internship Programme Starts February 10th

Delhi University Internship: Delhi University is organising an offline placement and internship drive from 10-21 February 2025.

BharatFeb 07, 2025 / 02:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi University Internship
Delhi University Internship: Are you interested in an internship at Delhi University? Then this news is for you. Delhi University is organising an offline placement and internship drive from 10-21 February 2025. This is being organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC). The aim of this event is to help students network with potential employers and secure placement/internship opportunities.

Who can participate in this internship? (Delhi University Internship)

Students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at Delhi University can participate in this internship programme. Students from the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) cannot participate in this internship. Registration is free. Note that this internship will be conducted in offline mode and students can participate on a daily basis from 10-21 February 2025.
For more information about this internship, students should visit the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check dsw.du.ac.in for any updates or information. For any queries related to the offline recruitment drive, candidates can email placement@du.ac.in.

DU is among the top universities in the country

For your information, DU is one of the most prestigious universities in India. Its seat capacity is around 70,000. Under the NIRF Ranking 2024, Delhi University (Delhi University NIRF Ranking 2024) has been ranked sixth. Furthermore, DU is ranked 407th in the top global universities ranking. Colleges like Miranda House and Hindu College are among the top colleges here. Around 90 colleges are affiliated with DU.

News / Education News / Delhi University Internship Programme Starts February 10th

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

National News

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

23 minutes ago

Eight Friends Die in Road Accident While Returning from Kumbh Mela

Special

Eight Friends Die in Road Accident While Returning from Kumbh Mela

in 2 hours

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

Sports

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

43 minutes ago

AFCAT 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for February 22nd Exam

Education News

AFCAT 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for February 22nd Exam

13 minutes ago

Latest Education News

AFCAT 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for February 22nd Exam

Education News

AFCAT 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for February 22nd Exam

13 minutes ago

UP B.Ed 2025: Application Dates Announced for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Entrance Exam

Education News

UP B.Ed 2025: Application Dates Announced for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Entrance Exam

20 hours ago

Bihar board exam 2025: Matric centres changed in 10 districts – is yours on the list?

Education News

Bihar board exam 2025: Matric centres changed in 10 districts – is yours on the list?

20 hours ago

IGNOU TEE December 2024 Results Released

Results

IGNOU TEE December 2024 Results Released

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.