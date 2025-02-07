Delhi University Internship Programme Starts February 10th

Who can participate in this internship? (Delhi University Internship) Students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at Delhi University can participate in this internship programme. Students from the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) cannot participate in this internship. Registration is free. Note that this internship will be conducted in offline mode and students can participate on a daily basis from 10-21 February 2025.
For more information about this internship, students should visit the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check dsw.du.ac.in for any updates or information. For any queries related to the offline recruitment drive, candidates can email placement@du.ac.in.
DU is among the top universities in the country For your information, DU is one of the most prestigious universities in India. Its seat capacity is around 70,000. Under the NIRF Ranking 2024, Delhi University (Delhi University NIRF Ranking 2024) has been ranked sixth. Furthermore, DU is ranked 407th in the top global universities ranking. Colleges like Miranda House and Hindu College are among the top colleges here. Around 90 colleges are affiliated with DU.