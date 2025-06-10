Delhi University to Launch New Course on Love, Romance, and Friendship

Course Highlights Department: This four-credit elective course will be offered by the Department of Psychology. Eligibility: The course is open to undergraduate students from all disciplines who have completed class 12. Four Core Units Psychology of Friendship and Close Relationships: How friendships form and evolve into romantic relationships.

Theories of Love and Sexuality: Study of theories such as Robert Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love and the Two-Factor Theory. Red Flags in Relationships: Identifying red flags such as jealousy, emotional manipulation, and intimate partner violence.

Building Healthy Relationships: Communication, emotional support, and strategies for fostering long-lasting relationships. Rationale for Course Introduction Delhi University decided to introduce this course in response to growing concerns about rising emotional distress and crimes related to toxic relationships. Experts believe that young people in the era of social media and dating apps lack emotional regulation skills and an understanding of healthy boundaries. “These crimes are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of issues like an inability to regulate emotions and constant surveillance on social media. Early emotional education can break this cycle.”

Faculty Perspective According to Professor Latika Gupta of Delhi University, “Films often idealise love or normalise toxic behaviour. By analysing these in the classroom, we can understand unhealthy patterns.” She also stated that teaching students about rejection and setting boundaries could prevent many tragedies.