Delhi University to Launch New Course on Love, Romance, and Friendship

Delhi University is set to introduce a new course in the 2025-26 academic year. This course will explore the emotional challenges associated with love, romance, friendship, and relationships.

Jun 10, 2025 / 05:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi University New Course: Delhi University (DU) is launching a unique and contemporary course titled ‘Negotiating Intimate Relationships’. This course will commence in the 2025-26 academic year and aims to help students understand the emotional challenges associated with love, romance, friendship, and relationships. It is specifically designed for Gen Z, who are navigating the complexities of relationships in the age of dating apps and social media.

Course Highlights

Department: This four-credit elective course will be offered by the Department of Psychology.

Eligibility: The course is open to undergraduate students from all disciplines who have completed class 12.

Four Core Units

Psychology of Friendship and Close Relationships: How friendships form and evolve into romantic relationships.
Theories of Love and Sexuality: Study of theories such as Robert Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love and the Two-Factor Theory.

Red Flags in Relationships: Identifying red flags such as jealousy, emotional manipulation, and intimate partner violence.
Building Healthy Relationships: Communication, emotional support, and strategies for fostering long-lasting relationships.

Rationale for Course Introduction

Delhi University decided to introduce this course in response to growing concerns about rising emotional distress and crimes related to toxic relationships. Experts believe that young people in the era of social media and dating apps lack emotional regulation skills and an understanding of healthy boundaries. “These crimes are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of issues like an inability to regulate emotions and constant surveillance on social media. Early emotional education can break this cycle.”

Faculty Perspective

According to Professor Latika Gupta of Delhi University, “Films often idealise love or normalise toxic behaviour. By analysing these in the classroom, we can understand unhealthy patterns.” She also stated that teaching students about rejection and setting boundaries could prevent many tragedies.

Striving for Better Relationships

Delhi University’s new course will not only help students understand the complexities of relationships but also contribute to making them emotionally stronger and more aware. This course is a unique attempt to guide young people towards healthy relationships, keeping in mind the needs of modern times.

