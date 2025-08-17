Doctor Shortage Despite Rising Graduates: 15,000 Unfilled Posts in Last Decade, 56,000 More Doctors Expected Next Decade

Over the past decade, Rajasthan's government and private medical colleges have produced 15,000 new doctors. The number of medical colleges in the state has reached 42, with 5,668 MBBS seats. This means that in the next ten years, the state will produce 56,668 new doctors. However, the pace of government recruitment is so slow that annual recruitment targets are still not being met. According to the CAG report 2025, approximately 10,000 doctors were recruited in the eight years from 2016-17 to 2024-25. Meanwhile, more than 15,000 MBBS graduates passed out between 2022-25. In short, new doctors are being trained, but there aren't enough positions for them in hospitals.