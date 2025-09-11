DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2025: More Than 1100 Government Teacher Vacancies in Delhi

Regarding the educational qualifications required for this recruitment, candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary (12th) examination with at least 50% marks from a recognised board and have a two-year D.El.Ed diploma. Or, they should have a four-year B.El.Ed course after the 12th or a 2-year D.El.Ed diploma or equivalent qualification along with a graduation degree. Additionally, the candidate must have passed the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) conducted by CBSE. The candidate must also have studied one subject from Hindi, Urdu, or Punjabi at the secondary level (10th). The maximum age limit for the application is 30 years. Reserved categories will receive relaxation as per the rules. More information can be seen through the notification.