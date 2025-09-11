Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2025: More Than 1100 Government Teacher Vacancies in Delhi

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

MP Teacher Vacancy
DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 (Image-FreepiK)

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people preparing to become teachers in Delhi. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the official notification for recruitment to more than 1100 posts of Primary Teacher. Interested candidates can apply online from 17 September 2025. The last date to apply is 16 October 2025. Applications can be submitted by visiting the official DSSSB website, dsssbonline.nic.in. This recruitment advertisement has been issued under advertisement number 802/25, under which primary teachers will be appointed under the Delhi Education Department and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding the educational qualifications required for this recruitment, candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary (12th) examination with at least 50% marks from a recognised board and have a two-year D.El.Ed diploma. Or, they should have a four-year B.El.Ed course after the 12th or a 2-year D.El.Ed diploma or equivalent qualification along with a graduation degree. Additionally, the candidate must have passed the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) conducted by CBSE. The candidate must also have studied one subject from Hindi, Urdu, or Punjabi at the secondary level (10th). The maximum age limit for the application is 30 years. Reserved categories will receive relaxation as per the rules. More information can be seen through the notification.

Salary

Assistant Teachers selected by DSSSB will receive a salary of ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 per month under Pay Level-06. In addition, other allowances will also be given, which may increase the total salary. These posts fall under Group-B category. Regarding the application fee, general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹100. SC/ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen candidates have been given exemption from the application fee.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official DSSSB website, dsssbonline.nic.in.
  • Then, register as a new user, fill in the basic details, and generate a user ID and password.
  • After logging in, carefully fill out the application form.
  • Select the relevant advertisement number 802/25 and choose the post according to eligibility.
  • Upload the necessary documents such as photo, signature, educational certificates, etc.
  • Submit the application fee and finally submit the form.

