DU SOL 2025 Registrations Open

Who is the School of Open Learning For? This DU programme caters to candidates who prefer distance learning over regular graduation. It presents an excellent opportunity for such students. The deadline for registration is set for 10 June 2025. The DU SOL registration process is now open.

Admission to 19 Courses All candidates are advised to register through the official website. During registration, candidates will need to provide personal information, following which they will receive the prospectus. This year, students will be admitted to 19 undergraduate courses offered by DU SOL, including popular courses such as BA, BCom, and BBA.