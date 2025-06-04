scriptDU SOL 2025 Registrations Open | Latest News | Patrika News
DU SOL 2025 Registrations Open

DU SOL Registration 2025: The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has commenced the registration process for undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic year 2025-26.

BharatJun 04, 2025 / 09:57 am

Patrika Desk

DU SOL Registration 2025

DU SOL Registration 2025 representative image (Credit: Freepik)

DU SOL Registration 2025: Aspiring students seeking distance education from Delhi University will be pleased to know that the Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has commenced the registration process for undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can access the registration portal via the official website: sol.du.ac.in.

Who is the School of Open Learning For?

This DU programme caters to candidates who prefer distance learning over regular graduation. It presents an excellent opportunity for such students. The deadline for registration is set for 10 June 2025. The DU SOL registration process is now open.

Admission to 19 Courses

All candidates are advised to register through the official website. During registration, candidates will need to provide personal information, following which they will receive the prospectus. This year, students will be admitted to 19 undergraduate courses offered by DU SOL, including popular courses such as BA, BCom, and BBA.

Register for DU SOL 2025 (DU SOL Registration 2025 Steps)

  • First, visit the official website: sol.du.ac.in
  • Next, click on the DU SOL Registration 2025 link on the homepage.
  • Now, register by entering your details.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Required Documents

  • The following documents are required for the application:
  • Two passport-size photographs
  • Self-attested photocopies of class 10th and 12th mark sheets
  • Original Income Certificate (BPL Ration Card)
  • Disability certificate (if applicable)
  • Aadhaar Card

