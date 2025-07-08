8 July 2025,

Education News

Essential Documents for NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC to Release Schedule Soon

The counselling will be conducted in four rounds.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 (Image: Gemini)

An important update is expected soon for students who have completed NEET UG 2025. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release the schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 shortly. This counselling process will commence the admission procedure for All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, central universities, and courses like BSc Nursing.

This year too, 100% of seats in AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and other central medical colleges, along with 15% of AIQ seats in state medical colleges, will be filled through MCC counselling. The remaining seats will be filled under state-level counselling.

Prepare Necessary Documents in Advance

To participate in the counselling, students will need to upload certain essential documents during registration. Therefore, it is advisable that all candidates keep these documents ready in advance to avoid any last-minute difficulties.

Necessary Documents for NEET UG Counselling 2025:

  • NEET UG 2025 Scorecard
  • NEET Admit Card
  • Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate
  • Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate
  • A valid identity proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence)
  • 8 recent passport-size photographs
  • Provisional Allotment Letter (to be obtained during counselling)
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Counselling Process in Four Rounds

Similar to last year, the counselling process may be conducted in four phases. Each phase will have separate registration and choice filling processes. Admissions to vacant seats will be offered in the final round.

Last year's counselling dates were as follows:

  • Round 1: 14 August – 31 August
  • Round 2: 5 September – 22 September
  • Round 3: 26 September – 15 October
  • Stray Vacancy Round: 16 October – 30 October

Keep an Eye on the Official Website

Students are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website, www.mcc.nic.in, to stay updated on the schedule, registration dates, and other important announcements.

