scriptGATE 2025 result out: Check your score here, see cutoff details | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

GATE 2025 result out: Check your score here, see cutoff details

The GATE 2025 examination was conducted on 1, 2, 15 and 16 February. Examinations were held for a total of 30 subjects.

BharatMar 19, 2025 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

GATE 2025 Result

GATE 2025 Result

GATE 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official websites gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. Candidates will need to log in to the portal to view their results. However, scorecards will be available for download from 28 March.
Check Result Directly from this Link: GATE 2025 Result

GATE 2025: Exam Dates and Objections to Answer Key

The GATE 2025 examination was conducted on 1, 2, 15 and 16 February. Examinations were held for a total of 30 subjects. After the examination, the candidates’ response sheets were released on 27 February. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key from 27 February to 1 March. The GATE 2025 results have now been declared on 19 March.

GATE 2025 Result: Scorecard Download Date

Candidates can download their scorecards from 28 March to 31 May 2025 without any fee. After this, a late fee of ₹500 per paper will be charged to obtain the scorecard between 1 June and 31 December 2025.

A Look at the GATE 2024 Cutoff

Last year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore released the GATE 2024 cutoff for various courses. The general category cutoff for Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology) was 52.7%, which was the highest. Meanwhile, the minimum cutoff for some subjects, including Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics, and Mining Engineering, was 25%.

News / Education News / GATE 2025 result out: Check your score here, see cutoff details

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Close Call for CM Mohan Yadav as Stage Collapses at Rang Panchami Event

National News

Close Call for CM Mohan Yadav as Stage Collapses at Rang Panchami Event

in 4 hours

Sunita Williams Returns to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission

World

Sunita Williams Returns to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission

2 hours ago

Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

World

Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

1 hour ago

18 Madrasas Sealed in Major Police Operation

UP News

18 Madrasas Sealed in Major Police Operation

1 hour ago

Latest Education News

GATE 2025 Result: IIT Roorkee to Release Results Today

Results

GATE 2025 Result: IIT Roorkee to Release Results Today

in 1 hour

IIT Delhi to Release IIT JAM 2025 Results Today

Results

IIT Delhi to Release IIT JAM 2025 Results Today

22 hours ago

AIIMS NORCET 8: Nursing Officer Recruitment Application Deadline Approaching

Education News

AIIMS NORCET 8: Nursing Officer Recruitment Application Deadline Approaching

2 days ago

Sainik School Admissions: April Exam, Application Process Details

Education News

Sainik School Admissions: April Exam, Application Process Details

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.