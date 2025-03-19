GATE 2025 result out: Check your score here, see cutoff details

Check Result Directly from this Link: GATE 2025 Result
GATE 2025: Exam Dates and Objections to Answer Key
The GATE 2025 examination was conducted on 1, 2, 15 and 16 February. Examinations were held for a total of 30 subjects. After the examination, the candidates’ response sheets were released on 27 February. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key from 27 February to 1 March. The GATE 2025 results have now been declared on 19 March.
GATE 2025 Result: Scorecard Download Date Candidates can download their scorecards from 28 March to 31 May 2025 without any fee. After this, a late fee of ₹500 per paper will be charged to obtain the scorecard between 1 June and 31 December 2025.
A Look at the GATE 2024 Cutoff Last year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore released the GATE 2024 cutoff for various courses. The general category cutoff for Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology) was 52.7%, which was the highest. Meanwhile, the minimum cutoff for some subjects, including Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics, and Mining Engineering, was 25%.