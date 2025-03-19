GATE 2025 result out: Check your score here, see cutoff details

Check Result Directly from this Link: GATE 2025 Result GATE 2025: Exam Dates and Objections to Answer Key The GATE 2025 examination was conducted on 1, 2, 15 and 16 February. Examinations were held for a total of 30 subjects. After the examination, the candidates’ response sheets were released on 27 February. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key from 27 February to 1 March. The GATE 2025 results have now been declared on 19 March. The GATE 2025 examination was conducted on 1, 2, 15 and 16 February. Examinations were held for a total of 30 subjects. After the examination, the candidates’ response sheets were released on 27 February. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key from 27 February to 1 March. The GATE 2025 results have now been declared on 19 March.

GATE 2025 Result: Scorecard Download Date Candidates can download their scorecards from 28 March to 31 May 2025 without any fee. After this, a late fee of ₹500 per paper will be charged to obtain the scorecard between 1 June and 31 December 2025.