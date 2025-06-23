Government Job Opportunity: DRDO Apprentice Vacancies for Graduates, Diploma, and ITI Holders

Total Vacancies A total of 22 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. This includes 4 positions for Graduate Apprentices, 6 for Diploma Apprentices, and 12 for Trade Apprentices. All selected candidates will receive 12 months of training, along with a stipend.

Eligibility Criteria Applicants for Graduate Apprentice positions must hold an engineering degree in Mechanical, Textile, Electronics, or Computer Science. Similarly, a diploma in these subjects is mandatory for Diploma Apprentice positions. For Trade Apprentice positions, applicants must have passed ITI (in trades such as plumber, carpenter, etc.). The minimum age requirement is 18 years.

Selection Process Selection in this recruitment will be entirely merit-based and through document verification. There will be no written examination or interview. Eligible and shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. Application Process and Deadline Interested candidates must apply online through the apprenticeshipindia.gov.in website. The application process commenced on 17 June 2025, and the deadline is 16 July 2025. It is mandatory to upload all necessary documents correctly during application.