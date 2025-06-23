scriptGovernment Job Opportunity: DRDO Apprentice Vacancies for Graduates, Diploma, and ITI Holders | Latest News | Patrika News
Government Job Opportunity: DRDO Apprentice Vacancies for Graduates, Diploma, and ITI Holders

Jun 23, 2025 / 12:34 pm

Patrika Desk

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

This is a fantastic opportunity for engineering graduates, diploma holders, and ITI pass-outs seeking experience in a government institution. The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), Delhi, under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has announced recruitment for 22 apprentice positions for 2025. Notably, this recruitment process will not involve any written examination; selection will be solely based on documents.

Total Vacancies

A total of 22 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. This includes 4 positions for Graduate Apprentices, 6 for Diploma Apprentices, and 12 for Trade Apprentices. All selected candidates will receive 12 months of training, along with a stipend.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for Graduate Apprentice positions must hold an engineering degree in Mechanical, Textile, Electronics, or Computer Science. Similarly, a diploma in these subjects is mandatory for Diploma Apprentice positions. For Trade Apprentice positions, applicants must have passed ITI (in trades such as plumber, carpenter, etc.). The minimum age requirement is 18 years.

Selection Process

Selection in this recruitment will be entirely merit-based and through document verification. There will be no written examination or interview. Eligible and shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

Application Process and Deadline

Interested candidates must apply online through the apprenticeshipindia.gov.in website. The application process commenced on 17 June 2025, and the deadline is 16 July 2025. It is mandatory to upload all necessary documents correctly during application.

Training Period and Stipend

Selected candidates will undergo 12 months of apprentice training. During this period, they will receive a government-fixed monthly stipend, providing both financial assistance and valuable work experience.

Important Advice

Aspirants wishing to avail of this opportunity are advised to complete their application before the deadline. Carefully reading the official notification is crucial to avoid any errors.

