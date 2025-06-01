Haryana CET 2025 Registration Reopens for Five Days

Revised Exam Date for HTET 2024 Applications for HTET 2024 were initially accepted between 4 and 14 November 2024, with the exam tentatively scheduled for December. However, the exam was postponed and subsequently cancelled in February. According to the new notification, the HTET exam will now be held on 26 and 27 July 2025. This includes all three levels: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. All candidates will be issued new admit cards.

Eligibility Criteria for HTET Level 1 (PRT – Classes 1 to 5): Candidates must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks, along with a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Special Education/B.Ed or an equivalent degree.

Level 2 (TGT – Classes 6 to 8): Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks, along with a 2-year Diploma in Education or a B.Ed qualification. Level 3 (PGT – Classes 9 to 12): A Master’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks and a B.Ed degree are mandatory.