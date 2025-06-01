scriptHaryana CET 2025 Registration Reopens for Five Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Haryana CET 2025 Registration Reopens for Five Days

Registration for the Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 has reopened. Candidates can fill out the application forms for the next 5 days, starting today. Details regarding application and form correction are available.

Jun 01, 2025 / 05:19 pm

Haryana CET Registration 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has decided to reopen the application process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024. This is a second opportunity for candidates who missed the previous application window. The application window will be open from 1 June 2025 to 5 June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, bseh.org.in. Applicants will be able to make necessary corrections to their application forms on 6 and 7 June.

Revised Exam Date for HTET 2024

Applications for HTET 2024 were initially accepted between 4 and 14 November 2024, with the exam tentatively scheduled for December. However, the exam was postponed and subsequently cancelled in February. According to the new notification, the HTET exam will now be held on 26 and 27 July 2025. This includes all three levels: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. All candidates will be issued new admit cards.

Eligibility Criteria for HTET

Level 1 (PRT – Classes 1 to 5): Candidates must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks, along with a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Special Education/B.Ed or an equivalent degree.
Level 2 (TGT – Classes 6 to 8): Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks, along with a 2-year Diploma in Education or a B.Ed qualification.

Level 3 (PGT – Classes 9 to 12): A Master’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks and a B.Ed degree are mandatory.

Importance of the HTET Certificate

The HTET certificate is mandatory for becoming a teacher in government schools in Haryana. It is a qualifying examination; only after successfully passing it can candidates participate in teacher recruitment processes.

