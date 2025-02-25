scriptICSI CS Professional December 2024 Results Released: Girls Sweep Top Three Spots | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

ICSI CS Professional December 2024 Results Released: Girls Sweep Top Three Spots

The results have been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now check and download their results by visiting the official website icsi.edu.

BharatFeb 25, 2025 / 11:47 am

Patrika Desk

ICSI CS Professional Result 2024

ICSI CS Professional Result 2024

ICSI: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for the December 2024 CS Professional Programme examination on 25 February 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2024: How to Check Your Result

Go to the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Click on the relevant link available on the website’s homepage.

Fill in the required information on the new page that opens.
After filling in the details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

ICSI CS Result 2024: December 2024 Examination Toppers

Professional Programme (Old Syllabus, 2017)
Rank 1: Kashish Gupta
Rank 2: Ruchi S Jain
Rank 3: Divyani Nilesh Savna
Professional Programme (New Syllabus, 2022)
Rank 1: Yashi Dharam Mehta
Rank 2: P Nitin Theja
Rank 3: Parvinder Kaur
Rank 3: Nitya Shekhar Shetty

ICSI CS Result 2024: Important Information

Hard copies of the result-cum-marks statement will not be sent for the Executive Programme. Candidates for the Professional Programme will receive their marks statement at their registered address after the results are declared. If the physical copy is not received within 30 days, candidates can contact exam@icsi.edu.

News / Education News / ICSI CS Professional December 2024 Results Released: Girls Sweep Top Three Spots

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Odisha: Strong earthquake tremors jolt cities, residents rush out in fear

National News

Odisha: Strong earthquake tremors jolt cities, residents rush out in fear

in 2 hours

BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

National News

BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

in 54 minutes

Bhopal to boast India's best transport system: Multi-state travel within 12 hours

Special

Bhopal to boast India's best transport system: Multi-state travel within 12 hours

in 4 hours

8-Year Research Reveals Secrets to Longevity: Scientists Identify 4 Simple Habits

Health

8-Year Research Reveals Secrets to Longevity: Scientists Identify 4 Simple Habits

in 1 hour

Latest Education News

ICSI CS Professional December 2024 Results Released: Girls Sweep Top Three Spots

Education News

ICSI CS Professional December 2024 Results Released: Girls Sweep Top Three Spots

in 4 hours

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Last Day to Apply, Correction Window Opens February 27th

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Last Day to Apply, Correction Window Opens February 27th

in 3 hours

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Key Tips for Students

Education News

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Key Tips for Students

in 45 minutes

IGNOU's Most Popular Courses Offer Excellent Placement Opportunities

Education News

IGNOU's Most Popular Courses Offer Excellent Placement Opportunities

10 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.