Education News

IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2025: Graduates Eligible for Junior Assistant Vacancies with Attractive Salary

This recruitment by IIT Dhanbad is for a total of 19 posts of Junior Assistant. Out of these, 10 posts are reserved for candidates from the unreserved category, while the remaining posts are kept for candidates from reserved categories.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

IIT Dhanbad Vacancy 2025

IIT Dhanbad Recruitment (Image-iitism.ac.in)

IIT Vacancy 2025: A great job opportunity has emerged for graduate youth. IIT Dhanbad has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the institute's official website www.iitism.ac.in. The application process for recruitment is underway. The application process will continue till October 26, 2025. The application fee has been fixed at Rs 500.

Recruitment will be for this many posts

This recruitment by IIT Dhanbad is for a total of 19 posts of Junior Assistant. Out of these, 10 posts are reserved for candidates from the unreserved category, while the remaining posts are kept for candidates from reserved categories. For more information related to recruitment, this notification can be seen.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding qualifications, candidates must possess a graduation degree with at least 55 percent marks from a recognised university. Additionally, knowledge of computer applications such as MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is essential. The candidate's English typing speed should be at least 25 words per minute and Hindi typing speed should be 20 words per minute. The maximum age limit for application has been set at 30 years.

How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply will first have to visit the IIT Dhanbad website nfr.iitism.ac.in.
There, go to the “Recruitment” section and click on the “User Login” tab.
New candidates will have to click on the “Register Here” option and fill in details such as their name, category, mobile number, date of birth, and email ID.

After registration, candidates will have to upload their photograph (50KB) and signature (30KB).
After this, log in, fill in the remaining details in the application form, pay the fee, and keep a printout of the form safe.

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 04:45 pm

Education News

