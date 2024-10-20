scriptIIT: Several important steps taken for reserved category students, fee relaxation and cut-off relaxation | Latest News | Patrika News
IIT: Several important steps taken for reserved category students, fee relaxation and cut-off relaxation

New DelhiOct 20, 2024 / 10:59 am

Studying in IIT colleges is a dream for many students. However, only a few students get admission to these prestigious institutions. There are a total of 23 IIT colleges in the country. These colleges are providing admission to reserved category students with lower cut-offs, and their fees have also been reduced.

Relaxation in Cut-off

According to media reports, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti stated that in JEE-based admissions, reserved category students are provided fee waivers and relaxation in fees from the application stage itself. Additionally, the cut-off has also been relaxed to increase the number of SC/ST and OBC category students getting admission. This year, IIT Madras organized the JEE Advanced exam. He further added that some IIT institutions are also making individual efforts in this area.

IIT Colleges in the Country

Lakhs of students participate in the IIT exam every year. This exam (IIT-JEE) is divided into two parts. The first part is mains, and the second is advanced. There are a total of 23 IIT colleges in the country. Among them, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Kharagpur are among the top 5 engineering colleges in the country. After that, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Hyderabad followed. Students who graduate from these colleges get placements in top companies in the country and abroad with packages in lakhs and crores.

