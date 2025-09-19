India's Most Literate City: Not in Kerala

Most Educated City In India: Do you know which is the most literate state and city in India? When discussing education levels and literacy rates in India, Kerala is often cited as the top performer. Education in this state has long placed it among the most literate. However, when considering cities alone, the most literate city in the country isn't located in Kerala, but in another state. According to recent data, Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, is the most literate city in India, boasting a literacy rate of 98.36 per cent – significantly higher than any major Indian city.
Kochi comes in second on this list, with a literacy rate of 97.36 per cent. This comprises a female literacy rate of 96.51 per cent and a male literacy rate of 98.25 percent. Aizawl's high literacy rate is attributed to Mizoram's strong emphasis on education. Children have easy access to schools and colleges. The state government prioritises education, resulting in a very low dropout rate. Education is highly valued within the society, leading to every family's desire to educate their children.
Metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad offer excellent higher education opportunities, but their large populations and significant numbers of migrant workers contribute to a slightly lower average literacy rate. While Kerala previously topped the list of most literate states, Mizoram has now taken that position.
In third place is Thrissur (त्रिशूर), another city in Kerala, with an overall literacy rate of 97.06 per cent (male literacy: 98.12 per cent, female literacy: 96.09 per cent). Kozhikode (कोझिकोड), also a major city in Kerala, follows in fourth place with a literacy rate of 96.53 per cent (male literacy: 97.71 per cent, female literacy: 95.47 per cent). Alappuzha (अलप्पुझा), Kerala, secures fifth place, demonstrating excellent performance in the education sector. While Aizawl has achieved the distinction of being the most literate city nationwide, several cities in Kerala consistently maintain top rankings.