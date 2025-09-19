Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

India's Most Literate City: Not in Kerala

Kochi (Cochin) is second on this list, boasting a literacy rate of 97.36%. This breaks down to a female literacy rate of 96.51% and a male literacy rate of 98.25%. The article will reveal which city ranks first.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

Most Educated City In India

Most Educated City In India: Do you know which is the most literate state and city in India? When discussing education levels and literacy rates in India, Kerala is often cited as the top performer. Education in this state has long placed it among the most literate. However, when considering cities alone, the most literate city in the country isn't located in Kerala, but in another state. According to recent data, Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, is the most literate city in India, boasting a literacy rate of 98.36 per cent – significantly higher than any major Indian city.

Literacy Rate In India: Kochi in Second Place

Kochi comes in second on this list, with a literacy rate of 97.36 per cent. This comprises a female literacy rate of 96.51 per cent and a male literacy rate of 98.25 percent. Aizawl's high literacy rate is attributed to Mizoram's strong emphasis on education. Children have easy access to schools and colleges. The state government prioritises education, resulting in a very low dropout rate. Education is highly valued within the society, leading to every family's desire to educate their children.

Literacy Rate: Why Do Larger Cities Lag Behind?

Metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad offer excellent higher education opportunities, but their large populations and significant numbers of migrant workers contribute to a slightly lower average literacy rate. While Kerala previously topped the list of most literate states, Mizoram has now taken that position.

In third place is Thrissur (त्रिशूर), another city in Kerala, with an overall literacy rate of 97.06 per cent (male literacy: 98.12 per cent, female literacy: 96.09 per cent). Kozhikode (कोझिकोड), also a major city in Kerala, follows in fourth place with a literacy rate of 96.53 per cent (male literacy: 97.71 per cent, female literacy: 95.47 per cent). Alappuzha (अलप्पुझा), Kerala, secures fifth place, demonstrating excellent performance in the education sector. While Aizawl has achieved the distinction of being the most literate city nationwide, several cities in Kerala consistently maintain top rankings.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 09:41 am

English News / Education News / India's Most Literate City: Not in Kerala
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.