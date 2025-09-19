India's Most Literate City: Not in Kerala

Most Educated City In India: Do you know which is the most literate state and city in India? When discussing education levels and literacy rates in India, Kerala is often cited as the top performer. Education in this state has long placed it among the most literate. However, when considering cities alone, the most literate city in the country isn't located in Kerala, but in another state. According to recent data, Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, is the most literate city in India, boasting a literacy rate of 98.36 per cent – significantly higher than any major Indian city.