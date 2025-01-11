ITBP Recruitment: Assistant Commandant Vacancies Announced, Apply by This Date

ITBP Recruitment: Number of Vacancies A total of 48 posts will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 21 posts for the General category, 13 for the OBC category, and 7 for the SC category. In addition, there are 3 posts for the ST category and 4 for the EWS category. Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹400. There is no application fee for SC, ST, and female candidates.

ITBP Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for this post must have an engineering degree in Telecom, Electronics, Electrical, or a related field. Candidates can view the official notification for more information. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 30 years. Age will be calculated as of 19 February 2025. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules of the Government of India.