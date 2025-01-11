scriptITBP Recruitment: Assistant Commandant Vacancies Announced, Apply by This Date | ITBP Recruitment: Assistant Commandant Vacancies Announced, Apply by This Date | Latest News | Patrika News
ITBP Recruitment: Assistant Commandant Vacancies Announced, Apply by This Date

New DelhiJan 11, 2025 / 03:26 pm

Patrika Desk

ITBP Recruitment: A great opportunity to get a job in ITBP is here. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant Telecom. Both male and female candidates can apply online for this recruitment. The application process will start on 21 January 2025 and will continue until 19 February 2025. Applications will not be accepted after 19 February 2025. Applications can be submitted by visiting the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment: Number of Vacancies

A total of 48 posts will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 21 posts for the General category, 13 for the OBC category, and 7 for the SC category. In addition, there are 3 posts for the ST category and 4 for the EWS category. Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹400. There is no application fee for SC, ST, and female candidates.

ITBP Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for this post must have an engineering degree in Telecom, Electronics, Electrical, or a related field. Candidates can view the official notification for more information. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 30 years. Age will be calculated as of 19 February 2025. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules of the Government of India.
ITBP Recruitment Notification

ITBP: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for this recruitment based on 5 stages. This includes a written examination, physical test, document verification, medical examination, and interview.

