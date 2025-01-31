JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registrations Open

JEE Main Exam: Other Important Details According to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), after the application process is completed, candidates will be given a chance to correct their application forms. However, the dates for the correction window have not yet been released. It is expected that these dates will be released along with the commencement of the application process. Details of the examination centre (exam city slip) will be released in the second week of March.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: How to Apply To apply, candidates must first visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the Session 2 option on the website’s homepage. If you are a new candidate, register first.