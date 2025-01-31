scriptJEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registrations Open | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registrations Open

JEE Main Exam: According to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates will be given a chance to correct errors in their application forms after the application process ends.

BharatJan 31, 2025 / 02:52 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025 Session 2

Registration for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam has commenced. The registration process began today, 31 January 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for JEE Main 2025 is 24 February 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held in April. Applications will not be accepted after the date set by the NTA.

JEE Main Exam: Other Important Details

According to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), after the application process is completed, candidates will be given a chance to correct their application forms. However, the dates for the correction window have not yet been released. It is expected that these dates will be released along with the commencement of the application process. Details of the examination centre (exam city slip) will be released in the second week of March.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: How to Apply

To apply, candidates must first visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Session 2 option on the website’s homepage.

If you are a new candidate, register first.
After this, log in, fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

Finally, after completing the application process, click on the submit button.

JEE Main 2025: Required Documents for Application

The photograph should be in JPG or JPEG format between 10 KB and 300 KB.
Class 10th pass certificate and mark sheet.
Date of birth certificate
Disability certificate (if applicable)
All mark sheets and certificates, including 10th, should be between 10 KB and 300 KB.
12th pass certificate and mark sheet or proof of appearing in the 12th examination
Caste certificate (if applicable) Signature should be in JPG or JPEG format between 10 KB and 50 KB.

