JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registrations Open

JEE Main Exam: Other Important DetailsAccording to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), after the application process is completed, candidates will be given a chance to correct their application forms. However, the dates for the correction window have not yet been released. It is expected that these dates will be released along with the commencement of the application process. Details of the examination centre (exam city slip) will be released in the second week of March.
JEE Main 2025 Session 2: How to ApplyTo apply, candidates must first visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the Session 2 option on the website’s homepage. If you are a new candidate, register first.
JEE Main 2025: Required Documents for ApplicationThe photograph should be in JPG or JPEG format between 10 KB and 300 KB.
Class 10th pass certificate and mark sheet.
Date of birth certificate
Disability certificate (if applicable)
All mark sheets and certificates, including 10th, should be between 10 KB and 300 KB.
12th pass certificate and mark sheet or proof of appearing in the 12th examination
Caste certificate (if applicable) Signature should be in JPG or JPEG format between 10 KB and 50 KB.