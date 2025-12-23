23 December 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

RBI Recruitment 2025: Golden Opportunity to Become an Officer, Know All Details

There is a great opportunity to get a government job in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank has invited applications for recruitment in various departments. For candidates who want to build their careers in the banking sector, this is a golden opportunity to work in the RBI. Know the last date to apply.

Dec 23, 2025

RBI Recruitment 2025: Good news for the youth preparing for the banking sector. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released applications for recruitment to Specialist Officers, Data Scientist, Analyst, and other expert posts in various departments. A total of 93 posts, including Data Scientist, Data Engineer, and IT Security Expert, will be filled under this recruitment. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website rbi.org.in. Interested candidates should visit the official website of RBI. After carefully reading the recruitment notification on the homepage and ensuring their eligibility, they should fill out the online form.

Important Application Dates

The application process for these posts in the RBI has begun. Candidates should note that the last date for submitting applications is January 6, 2026. No applications will be considered after this date. This is a lateral recruitment where experts will be given preference.

Posts to be Recruited

RBI has announced posts for various departments this time, which are as follows:

  • Department of Information Technology (DIT): This department includes 2 posts for Data Scientist, 2 posts for Data Engineer, 7 posts for IT Security Expert, 5 posts for IT System Administrator, 3 posts for IT Project Administrator, 3 posts for AI/ML Expert, 5 posts for IT Cyber Security Analyst, and 3 posts for Network Administrator.
  • Department of Supervision (DoS): This department has the maximum number of recruitments. It includes 13 posts for Cyber Security Analyst, 6 posts for Business and Financial Risk Analyst, 5 posts for Risk Analyst, 5 posts for Accounts Specialist, and 4 posts for Data Scientist, along with several other technical posts.
  • Premises Department: Recruitment will be done for 5 posts of Project Manager in this department.

Application Fee

The application fee for these categories has been set as follows:

  • General, OBC (OBC), and EWS (EWS) Category: ₹600 + GST
  • ST, SC, and PwBD Category: ₹100 + GST
  • Once the fee is deposited, it will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Educational Qualification and Selection Process

The selection process for these posts will be based on shortlisting and interviews rather than a direct examination. The educational qualification varies for each post. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility in the official notification before applying.
As part of the selection process, a screening committee will first shortlist the applications. Subsequently, shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification, followed by an interview. Selected candidates will receive an interview call letter via email.

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 12:52 pm

