RBI Recruitment 2025: Golden Opportunity to Become an Officer, Know All Details

RBI Recruitment 2025
RBI Recruitment 2025: Good news for the youth preparing for the banking sector. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released applications for recruitment to Specialist Officers, Data Scientist, Analyst, and other expert posts in various departments. A total of 93 posts, including Data Scientist, Data Engineer, and IT Security Expert, will be filled under this recruitment. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website rbi.org.in. Interested candidates should visit the official website of RBI. After carefully reading the recruitment notification on the homepage and ensuring their eligibility, they should fill out the online form.
The application process for these posts in the RBI has begun. Candidates should note that the last date for submitting applications is January 6, 2026. No applications will be considered after this date. This is a lateral recruitment where experts will be given preference.
RBI has announced posts for various departments this time, which are as follows:
The application fee for these categories has been set as follows:
The selection process for these posts will be based on shortlisting and interviews rather than a direct examination. The educational qualification varies for each post. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility in the official notification before applying.
As part of the selection process, a screening committee will first shortlist the applications. Subsequently, shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification, followed by an interview. Selected candidates will receive an interview call letter via email.
