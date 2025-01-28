scriptJEE Main Paper 2 Exam on January 30th: Important Guidelines | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Main Paper 2 Exam on January 30th: Important Guidelines

Jan 28, 2025

Patrika Desk

JEE Main paper 2
JEE Main Paper 2 Exam: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 first session exam will resume today. The Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning) exam will be held on 30 January. The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) held at various centres across the country. The JEE exam is one of the toughest exams in the country and the world. NTA has made elaborate arrangements at the exam centres and issued guidelines for the candidates.

Exam Guidelines (JEE Main 2025 Exam Guidelines)

The NTA has issued the following important guidelines regarding the exam:

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam 2025 will have to undergo verification and biometric attendance even after a toilet break.
All candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the exam to record their biometrics.

Candidates appearing for Paper 2 must bring their geometry box set, pencils, erasers, and coloured pencils or crayons. Candidates cannot use watercolours on the drawing sheet.
Diabetic students are permitted to bring sugar tablets and fruits. They can also bring transparent water bottles (items like chocolates/candies/sandwiches are not allowed).

After the exam, while exiting the hall, candidates must deposit their JEE Main Admit Card in the designated drop box.
Registration through DigiLocker/ABC ID is mandatory. Candidates who did not register through DigiLocker/ABC ID or opted for non-Aadhaar authentication options will need to report early on the day of the JEE Main 2025 exam.

JEE Main Dress Code

Wearing items such as rings, bangles, and earrings is prohibited.

Thick-soled shoes are prohibited.

Choose comfortable clothing for the exam.

Scarves are prohibited.

Items to Bring to the Exam Centre

Candidates should bring a printout of their admit card to the exam centre.
Also bring a photo identity proof.

Candidates should affix a photograph to the admit card. It is advisable to carry two extra copies of photographs to the exam centre.

One photograph must be affixed to the attendance sheet (this photograph should resemble the application form photograph).

Prohibited Items

Handbags and purses are prohibited.

Carrying any kind of paper, stationery such as geometry boxes, pencil boxes, etc., and reading material is prohibited.

Food items and bottled water are not allowed.
Mobile phones are prohibited.

Gadgets such as earphones, microphones, pagers, calculators, docupens, slide rules, log tables, cameras, tapes, etc., are not allowed.

