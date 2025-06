Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2025 Announced: Dev Tiwari Tops Arts Stream

Dev Tiwari Tops This year, Dev Tiwari, Sahibganj, became the topper. He scored 481 out of 500 marks. Dev is a student of JK High School, Rajmahal, and his outstanding performance has brought laurels to his school and district.

Student Numbers and Result Details A total of 2,28,959 students registered for the class 12th Arts examination this year, out of which 2,27,222 students appeared. Of these, 2,17,273 students passed. 1,07,867 students passed in the first division, 1,04,314 in the second division, and 5,091 in the third division.