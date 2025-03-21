KVS Admission 2025 Deadline Extended

Application Deadline Applications will be submitted online only. The last date for registration for admission to Class 1 is 24 March. Candidates should apply before this date. The Bal Vatika (Levels 1, 2 and 3) admission process will end at 10 PM on 21 March.

Documents Required for Online Application – Valid mobile number (Indian SIM) – Email address – Child’s digital photograph (JPEG, maximum size: 256KB) Scanned birth certificate and address proof – Caste certificate (if applicable)

– Government certificate for EWS category (if applicable) – Transfer details of parents or grandparents (if applying based on service credentials) How to Apply – First, visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in – On the homepage, register with a valid mobile number and email ID