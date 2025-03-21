scriptKVS Admission 2025 Deadline Extended | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

KVS Admission 2025 Deadline Extended

KVS Admission 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the last date for registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2025-26. Parents who wish to enroll their children in a Kendriya Vidyalaya can register until March 24.

BharatMar 21, 2025 / 11:08 am

Patrika Desk

KVs Admission 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has extended the last date for registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya admission 2025-26. Parents who wish to admit their children to Kendriya Vidyalaya can register until 24 March. To apply, visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Application Deadline

Applications will be submitted online only. The last date for registration for admission to Class 1 is 24 March. Candidates should apply before this date. The Bal Vatika (Levels 1, 2 and 3) admission process will end at 10 PM on 21 March.

Documents Required for Online Application

Valid mobile number (Indian SIM)

Email address

Child’s digital photograph (JPEG, maximum size: 256KB)

Scanned birth certificate and address proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)
Government certificate for EWS category (if applicable)

Transfer details of parents or grandparents (if applying based on service credentials)

How to Apply

First, visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the homepage, register with a valid mobile number and email ID
Fill in all the information and upload the documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Avoid Providing Incorrect Information

Please note that if, during verification by KV, any candidate is found to have provided false or misleading information in the application form, such candidate will not be admitted. A notice has been issued by KVS in this regard. For more information, visit the official website.

News / Education News / KVS Admission 2025 Deadline Extended

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

130 Naxals Killed So Far in 2025; Amit Shah Says Naxal-Free India by Next Year

National News

130 Naxals Killed So Far in 2025; Amit Shah Says Naxal-Free India by Next Year

in 2 hours

High Court Rejects Maintenance Plea: Law Doesn't Encourage Shirking Responsibility

National News

High Court Rejects Maintenance Plea: Law Doesn't Encourage Shirking Responsibility

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe

Special

Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe

in 2 hours

KVS Admission 2025 Deadline Extended

Education News

KVS Admission 2025 Deadline Extended

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

UP Board Exam Copies Reveal Hilarious Student Pleas

Education News

UP Board Exam Copies Reveal Hilarious Student Pleas

in 4 hours

Jamia Millia Islamia raises fees

Education News

Jamia Millia Islamia raises fees

16 hours ago

BHU Recruitment 2025: 199 Junior Clerk Posts Open

Jobs

BHU Recruitment 2025: 199 Junior Clerk Posts Open

19 hours ago

GATE 2025 result out: Check your score here, see cutoff details

Education News

GATE 2025 result out: Check your score here, see cutoff details

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.