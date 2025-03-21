KVS Admission 2025 Deadline Extended

Application Deadline Applications will be submitted online only. The last date for registration for admission to Class 1 is 24 March. Candidates should apply before this date. The Bal Vatika (Levels 1, 2 and 3) admission process will end at 10 PM on 21 March.
Documents Required for Online Application – Valid mobile number (Indian SIM) – Email address – Child’s digital photograph (JPEG, maximum size: 256KB) Scanned birth certificate and address proof – Caste certificate (if applicable)
– Government certificate for EWS category (if applicable) – Transfer details of parents or grandparents (if applying based on service credentials)
How to Apply – First, visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in – On the homepage, register with a valid mobile number and email ID
– Fill in all the information and upload the documents – Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Avoid Providing Incorrect Information Please note that if, during verification by KV, any candidate is found to have provided false or misleading information in the application form, such candidate will not be admitted. A notice has been issued by KVS in this regard. For more information, visit the official website.