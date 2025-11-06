Last Chance to Apply for 2743 ONGC Apprentice Vacancies Today

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: If you dream of working at ONGC, today is a very important day for you. Today, November 6, 2025, is the last day to apply for recruitment to apprentice posts at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). Candidates who have not yet applied can do so as soon as possible by visiting the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.