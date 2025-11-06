Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Last Chance to Apply for 2743 ONGC Apprentice Vacancies Today

This is your last chance for a job at ONGC. The last date to apply for 2743 apprentice posts is today. If you haven't applied yet, do it immediately so that this opportunity doesn't slip through your fingers.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 (Image: AI)

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: If you dream of working at ONGC, today is a very important day for you. Today, November 6, 2025, is the last day to apply for recruitment to apprentice posts at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). Candidates who have not yet applied can do so as soon as possible by visiting the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.

A total of 2743 candidates will be appointed under this recruitment drive.

Who can apply?

The educational qualification for the apprentice posts has been set according to the post. Candidates are advised to definitely check the detailed notification to get correct information about their eligibility criteria.

Regarding the age limit, the age of the candidate applying should be between 18 and 24 years. This means the candidate's date of birth should be between November 6, 2001, and November 6, 2007.

How to apply

If you wish to apply, follow the simple steps given below.

  • First, visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.
  • Click on the "ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025" link on the homepage.
  • A registration link will be visible on the new page that opens.
  • After completing the registration, fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee (if applicable).
  • After filling in all the information, submit the form.
  • Finally, download the confirmation page and keep a printout with you.

Selection process

Selection for the apprentice posts will be based on a merit list. This merit list will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying examination. If the marks of two candidates are equal, preference will be given to the older candidate.

ONGC has also clarified that any kind of recommendation or pressure in the selection process will not be accepted at all. Doing so will lead to immediate cancellation of the candidate's candidature.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 03:53 pm

English News / Education News / Last Chance to Apply for 2743 ONGC Apprentice Vacancies Today

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

SWAYAM 2025: Last Chance to Edit Applications as NTA Closes Correction Window Today

Swayam 2025 Correction Window
Education News

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams Rescheduled Due to Assembly Bypolls; Download New Datesheet Here

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2025
Education News

JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Applications for Jail Warder posts to begin from November 7

JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025
Education News

Download SSC CHSL Exam City Slip Following These Steps

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip
Education News

QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Released: Indian Institute Leads, Know How Many Indian Institutions Made it to Top 100

QS Asia University Rankings 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.