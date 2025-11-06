Last Chance to Apply for 2743 ONGC Apprentice Vacancies Today

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 (Image: AI)
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: If you dream of working at ONGC, today is a very important day for you. Today, November 6, 2025, is the last day to apply for recruitment to apprentice posts at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). Candidates who have not yet applied can do so as soon as possible by visiting the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.
A total of 2743 candidates will be appointed under this recruitment drive.
The educational qualification for the apprentice posts has been set according to the post. Candidates are advised to definitely check the detailed notification to get correct information about their eligibility criteria.
Regarding the age limit, the age of the candidate applying should be between 18 and 24 years. This means the candidate's date of birth should be between November 6, 2001, and November 6, 2007.
If you wish to apply, follow the simple steps given below.
Selection for the apprentice posts will be based on a merit list. This merit list will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying examination. If the marks of two candidates are equal, preference will be given to the older candidate.
ONGC has also clarified that any kind of recommendation or pressure in the selection process will not be accepted at all. Doing so will lead to immediate cancellation of the candidate's candidature.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending