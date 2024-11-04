scriptLast Opportunity to Apply for 70th BPSC Exam: Follow This Process! | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Last Opportunity to Apply for 70th BPSC Exam: Follow This Process!

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Last Date: Today is the last date to apply for the 70th BPSC exam. Candidates who have not applied yet, hurry up and apply today –

PatnaNov 04, 2024 / 09:48 am

Patrika Desk

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Last Date
BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Last Date: The application process for the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2024 of the Bihar Public Service Commission has been ongoing since September 28, 2024. Today is the last chance to apply. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in until November 4, 2024.

BPSC 70th CCE Final Selection

Bihar government will fill a total of 2027 vacant posts in various departments through this recruitment exam. Candidates will have to clear all three stages of the exam to be eligible for this recruitment. Preliminary exam, main exam, and interview will be the three stages. The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the main exam and interview.

Eligibility and Other Details

To apply for the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2024, candidates must have a graduation degree in any stream from a recognized university. The minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 37 years. However, there is a relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved categories. The age calculation will be done as of August 1, 2024. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 600, while for SC, ST, female candidates of Bihar, and divyang candidates, the application fee is Rs 150.

How to Apply? (BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Last Date)

  • Visit the official website of BPSC
  • Click on the “Apply Online” tab on the home page
  • Register and fill out the form
  • Upload documents and pay the fee

