Last Opportunity to Apply for 70th BPSC Exam: Follow This Process!

BPSC 70th CCE Final Selection Bihar government will fill a total of 2027 vacant posts in various departments through this recruitment exam. Candidates will have to clear all three stages of the exam to be eligible for this recruitment. Preliminary exam, main exam, and interview will be the three stages. The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the main exam and interview.

Eligibility and Other Details To apply for the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2024, candidates must have a graduation degree in any stream from a recognized university. The minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 37 years. However, there is a relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved categories. The age calculation will be done as of August 1, 2024. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 600, while for SC, ST, female candidates of Bihar, and divyang candidates, the application fee is Rs 150.