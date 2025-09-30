Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Major Update on Patwari Recruitment Exam Results

A large number of objections have been registered for the primary stage of both the Patwari and Librarian examinations.

less than 1 minute read

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Image: Patrika

Significant information has emerged regarding the Patwari recruitment examination 2025, conducted by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). While it was initially anticipated that the examination results would be released before Diwali, a delay in the results is now considered certain.

Alok Raj, Chairman of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, shared information on social media platform X, stating, "A large number of objections have been filed against the primary keys of both the Patwari and Librarian examinations. Due to the time required for the investigation and resolution of these objections, the preliminary DV results for both examinations will now be released after Diwali."

88.88% Candidates Appeared for the Exam

It is noteworthy that a total of 6.76 lakh candidates had registered for the Patwari recruitment examination, out of which more than 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This resulted in an attendance of 88.88 percent, which is one of the highest percentages in recent years.

182 Candidates Competing for One Seat

Through this recruitment examination, a total of 3705 Patwari posts will be filled in Rajasthan. Due to the large number of candidates appearing, there is an average competition of 182 candidates for each seat.

Results to be Released After Diwali

The Board Chairman clarified that no specific date has been fixed yet, but the results will be released only after Diwali. The official date will be announced as soon as the evaluation process is completed.

