Missed MBBS Seat? Explore Alternative Medical Careers

NEET UG 2025 results are out, but didn’t get MBBS? Find out what better career options you have now.

Jun 15, 2025 / 12:24 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET UG 2025 Result: The result of the NEET UG 2025 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has been released. Lakhs of students from across the country participated in this examination, many hoping for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. However, due to limited seats and increasing competition, it has not been possible for every eligible student to secure their preferred medical college or course.
But if you haven’t received an MBBS seat, there’s no need to worry. There are many career options in the medical field that are not only professionally strong but can also provide you with a respectable position in society.

Top Medical Career Options Besides MBBS

BSc Nursing

This four-year degree course is for students who want to serve patients and are interested in working in a hospital environment. It provides training in pathology, first aid, clinical nursing, and public health.
BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)

Physiotherapy is a rapidly emerging career option. This 4.5-year course provides students with knowledge of the treatment of problems related to the body’s muscles, bones, and movement. There is a high demand in sports, neurology, and orthopaedic fields.
BPharma (Bachelor of Pharmacy)

This course is for students interested in medicines, medical research, and the technical aspects of the healthcare industry. It provides a strong foundation for building a career in the pharmaceutical industry.
BSc Biotechnology/Biomedical Science

This field is very attractive for students interested in research and technology. It includes studies related to genetic engineering, vaccine research, and medical devices. There are also ample opportunities in this field abroad.
BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)

If you are interested in Ayurveda and traditional Indian medical practices, BAMS could be an excellent option. This course is 5.5 years long, including one year of mandatory internship.
Education experts believe that success in the medical field is not limited to MBBS alone. Today, there is a huge demand for specialists in various roles within the healthcare industry. All that is needed is to identify the right option and work consistently towards it.

Education News

